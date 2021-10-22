Nuts and Seeds Market 2019-2025 Top Key Players- Sun-Maid, Arimex, Olam, Sunbeam Foods and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Nuts and Seeds Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Nuts and Seeds Market
A nut is a simple dry fruit with one or two seeds in which the ovary wall becomes very hard (stony or woody) at maturity creating the shell. Any large, oily kernel found within a shell and used in food may be regarded as a nut. Examples include almonds, Brazil nuts, cashew nuts, chestnuts, hazelnuts, macadamias, pecans. pine nuts and pistachios and walnuts. Nuts are a rich source of proteins, healthy oils, and antioxidants. They are also a rich source of proteins and fiber content and, therefore, they are perfect as a nutritious and convenient snack.
Manufacturers are marketing nuts and seeds as a source of good fats, for example, the Borges Natura range of raw nuts have high fiber content, omega-3 fatty acids, and act as an excellent source of iron, magnesium, and phosphorous. Furthermore, a wide variety of new products is anticipated to be launched during the forecast period which will propel the prospects of growth of this market over the forecast period.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Sun-Maid
Arimex
Olam International
Sunbeam Foods
Diamond Foods
Archer Daniels Midland
Kanegrade
Graceland Fruit
Hines Nut Company
H.B.S. Foods
The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Nuts and Seeds market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Nuts and Seeds in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Nuts and Seeds in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Nuts and Seeds market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Nuts and Seeds market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Market size by Product
Pistachio
Badam
Walnut
Apricot Kernel
Chinese Chestnut
Peanut
Hazelnut
Macadamia
Cashew
Others
Market size by End User
Hypermarket & Supermarket
Food & Drink Specialists
Convenience Stores
Online Sale
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Nuts and Seeds market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Nuts and Seeds market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Nuts and Seeds companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Nuts and Seeds submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Nuts and Seeds market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
