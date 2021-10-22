Oncology Information Systems market Opportunity, growth drivers and key developments during 2018-2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Oncology Information Systems Market by Product & Service (Software and Service), Application (Radiation Oncology, Medical Oncology, and Surgical Oncology), and End User (Hospital & Oncology Clinic and Research Center): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Oncology Information Systems Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global oncology information systems market was valued at $2,622 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $4,569 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025. Patient portfolios are managed by software termed as oncology information systems across the healthcare settings, such as clinics, hospitals, and research laboratories. In addition, this software are used to predict treatment outcomes, plan the patients treatment accordingly, and exchange cancer patient information among the overall healthcare organizations. These advantages improve the safety and efficiency of cancer therapy for patients. Oncology information systems help physicians and surgeons to choose the most appropriate therapy to improve the survival rate of the cancer patients. The availability of a variety of cancer therapies, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy, and presence of huge cancer population base are the major factors that drive the market growth.

The market is expected to witness a moderate growth during the forecast period, owing to the benefits offered by oncology information systems over conventional methods of record keeping and treatment planning. Furthermore, surge in prevalence of cancer and increase in technological advancements, such as incorporation of patient portals, are expected to boost the market growth. Use of oncology information systems to treat rare cancer and further improvements in the technology by use of artificial intelligence are expected to present various opportunities for market expansion. However, dearth of healthcare IT professionals and high costs associated with oncology information systems are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The global oncology information systems market is segmented based on product & service, application, end user, and region. Based on product & service, it is bifurcated into software and services. The software segment is further divided into patient information systems and treatment planning systems, while the services segment includes consulting/optimization services, implementation services, and maintenance services. The market is studied across applications such as radiation, medical, and surgical oncology. Based on end user, it is classified into hospital & oncology clinic and research center. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Oncology Information Systems Market:

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global oncology information systems market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2025 is provided to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the applications and technologies used globally.

– Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Oncology Information Systems Key Market Segments:

By Product & Services

– Software

– – – Patient Information System

– – – Treatment Planning System

– Service

– – – Consulting/Optimization Service

– – – Implementation Service

– – – Maintenance Service

By Application

– Radiation Oncology

– Medical Oncology

– Surgical Oncology

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Turkey

– Republic of South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

Key Players Profiled

– Accuray Incorporated

– Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc.

– Cerner Corporation

– CureMD Corporation

– Elekta AB

– Flatiron Health, Inc.

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– McKesson Corporation

– RaySearch Laboratories AB

– Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

