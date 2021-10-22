Ophthalmic Devices Market Growth Analysis 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 127 pages with more than one table and figures in it.

The ophthalmic devices are medical equipment designed for diagnosis, surgical, and vision correction purposes.

These devices gain increased importance and adoption due to high prevalence of various ophthalmic diseases such as glaucoma, cataract, and other vision related issues.

The contact lenses market is expected to grow at a fastest rate in the ophthalmic vision care devices market.

In 2017, North America held a substantial share in the ophthalmic devices market with a share of over 36.0%.The rapidly growing geriatric population base and the rising prevalence of chronic eye conditions as a consequence of high stress and unhealthy lifestyles result in diabetes retinopathy, which are high impact rendering drivers for the industry.

The global Ophthalmic Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Ophthalmic Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Novartis

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Essilor

HAAG-Streit

Johnson and Johnson

Nidek

Topcon

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Hoya

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

Sonomed Escalon

Gulden Ophthalmics

FCI Ophthalmics

Glaukos

STAAR Surgical

Market size by Product

Ophthalmic Surgical Devices

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices

Ophthalmic Vision Care Devices

Market size by End User

Surgical Devices

Vision Care

Diagnostics and Monitoring

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Ophthalmic Devices market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products, and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Ophthalmic Devices market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Ophthalmic Devices companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, and recent development.

To protect the value and sales volume of Ophthalmic Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ophthalmic Devices :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of the Ophthalmic Devices market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2018 are considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

