Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

POCT, also called near-patient testing, is performed outside a clinical laboratory.

The increasing penetration of POCT devices in developed countries is one of the significant factors driving the growth of this market.

The global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:F.Hoffmann-La RocheAlereAbbott LaboratoriesSiemens HealthcareAccriva DiagnosticsCoaquSenseDiagonHelena Point of CareHemoSonicsiLine MicrosystemsMedtronicMicropoint BioscienceSysmex

Segment by RegionsNorth America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by TypeConsumables

Instruments

Segment by ApplicationHospitals And Private Clinics

Home Care

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

