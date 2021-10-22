Savory Flavor Blends Market Segments, Top Key Players, Size and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2026

Savory food products consist of protein substrate products such as meat, fish, vegetables, and chicken along with the blend of savory ingredients (flavors) such as sauce, marinade, and seasoning. Savory ingredients are specifically manufactured in accordance with the type of food product in which they are to be used.

Moreover, the sugar content in savory flavors depends upon the type of product being developed, such as meaty (with the smell of meat), which consists of less sugar and sweet savory product consists of 5% sugar or more. Furthermore, these flavors are extensively utilized by companies manufacturing prepared foods, seasonings, and flavors as well as meat & seafood processors.

The growth of the global savory flavor blends market is driven by ongoing research studies, which highlight the effectiveness of these foods in preventing and curing certain gastrointestinal diseases. In addition, launch of innovative products with enhanced taste & quality and rise in awareness among people for nutritional diet are other factors that fuel the market growth.

Major Players: Dempsey Corporation, Firmenich SA, Frutarom Ltd, Takasago International Corporation, WILD Flavours and Specialty Ingredients Inc., Symrise AG, Givaudan Flavours Corporation, Kerry Group plc, International Flavours & Fragrances Inc., Symega

Moreover, dietary fibers are gaining widespread acceptance among the functional foods, which supplement the growth of the market. For instance, due to high adoption of ready-to-drink beverages, these are being fortified with soluble dietary fibers. However, stringent policies led by various governmental organizations over hygiene and quality of food and issues faced by manufacturers of processed food in adhering to these policies hamper the market growth.

The savory flavor blends market is segmented on the basis of form, application, process, and flavor. Based on form, the market is categorized into powder, liquid, spray, and paste. Applications covered in the study include snacks, bakery, spreads, meat, seasonings, prepared foods, and soups & sauces. By function, the market is classified into extracts formation, masking flavors, compounded flavors, emulsification, oleoresins, color blending, and vitamin & nutraceutical blending. According to flavor, the market is bifurcated into sweet flavor and meat flavor.

Key Benefits:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations from 2017 to 2023 of the global market to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

An in-depth analysis of current research & clinical developments within the market is provided.

Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

