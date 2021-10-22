Smart Exoskeleton Market Research, Key Trends, Share & Future Analysis During 2018-2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Smart Exoskeleton Market by Component (Sensors, Actuators, Power Source, Control System, and Others), Type (Soft Exoskeleton and Rigid Exoskeleton), Body Part (Upper Body, Lower Body, and Full Body) and Application (Industrial, Healthcare, Military, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Smart Exoskeleton Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global smart exoskeleton market was valued at $125.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,896.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 41.3% from 2018 to 2025. A smart exoskeleton is a powered system comprising sensors and actuators that use feedback from the wearer to provide enhanced assistance to specific body parts or the entire body while lowering energy expenditure. Smart exoskeletons are constructed using rigid materials (metals or carbon fiber) and flexible materials. Moreover, these systems make use of algorithm to device assistance strategy for the wearer.

They are extensively deployed for clinical purposes to provide effective exercise and therapy for patients. They find their major application in industries where workers are required to perform physically demanding tasks. In addition, these systems are being developed to aid in military body parts by improving physical capabilities of soldiers

Upsurge in demand for use in clinical purposes and in industrial body parts is the key factor expected to drive the growth of the global smart exoskeleton market during the forecast period. However, concerns related to affordability restrains the market growth.

The smart exoskeleton market is analyzed and estimated according to the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2018–2025.

The global smart exoskeleton market is segmented based on component, type, body part, region. On the basis of component, the market is fragmented into sensors, actuators, power source, control system, and others. By type, it is classified into upper body, lower body, and full body. Depending on body part, it is classified as industries, healthcare, military and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in this report are ATOUN Inc., BIONIK, CYBERDYNE, INC., Ekso Bionics, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Ltd., Sarcos Corp., Technaid. S.L., and U.S. Bionics, Inc.

The report includes the study of the smart exoskeleton market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

Key Benefits for Smart Exoskeleton Market:

– This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global smart exoskeleton market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Smart Exoskeleton Key Market Segments:

By Component

– Sensors

– Actuators

– Power Source

– Control System

– Others

By Type

– Soft Exoskeleton

– Rigid Exoskeleton

By Body Part

– Upper Body

– Lower Body

– Full Body

By Application

– Industrial

– Healthcare

– Military

– Others

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– ATOUN Inc.

– BIONIK

– CYBERDYNE, INC.

– Ekso Bionics

– Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

– ReWalk Robotics

– Rex Bionics Ltd.

– Sarcos Corp.

– Technaid. S.L.

– US Bionics, Inc.

