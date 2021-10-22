Smart Street Lighting Connectivity Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Description:-

Smart Street lighting is a rapidly growing lighting market. At present, a lot of countries are replacing the traditional street lights with the smart LED street lighting lamps. Globally, there are about 281.4 million streetlights in the world and is expected that it will reach 338.9 million by 2025. The traditional high intensity discharge lamps (HID) consume a lot of energy and generate lots of heat. Thus, with the growing awareness and the need to reduce the carbon footprints globally, countries have started replacing the street lights with smart LED lights. The smart street lighting poles can be turned “ON” or “OFF” through the smart devices. Most of the smart poles are enabled with motion sensors which turn ON whenever there is movement near the pole.

The smart street lighting market will grow at an estimated CAGR of 40.3% during the forecast period 2016–2022. Europe is the biggest market for the smart street lighting followed by Americas. The countries which are leading in the smart street lighting market are Germany, UK, and US. The upcoming markets for the smart street lighting are India, China, and Poland due to the growing number of smart cities projects in these countries.

Key players covered in this report are GE Lighting, Philips Lighting, Acuity Brands, Osram and Honeywell Lighting. The research report provides a comprehensive review of Connectivity Technologies, Lighting lamps, Network Components, Upcoming and On-Going Smart street lighting projects and Regions.

This study covers and analyses “Smart Street Lighting Market” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiative and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Industry Trends

1.3 Pest Analysis

2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Related Markets

3.3.1 Commercial Smart Lighting Market

3.3.2 Residential Smart Street Lighting

3.3.3 Industrial Smart Street Lighting

4 Smart Street Lighting Market

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Technology Roadmap

4.5 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Ecosystem

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Global drive for using the energy efficient street lighting lamps

5.2.1.2 Growing market for IoT based applications

5.2.1.3 Growing popularity of white lights

5.2.1.4 Low electricity bills

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Cyber threat

5.2.2.2 Vigilant lighting regulations and standards

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Smart cities

5.2.3.2 Emerging economies

5.2.4 DRO – Impact Analysis

5.3 Key Stakeholders

6 Connectivity Technologies: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market Size and Analysis

6.2 Wireless

6.2.1 Market Size and Analysis

6.2.2 ZigBee

6.2.2.1 Market Size and Analysis

6.2.3 Wi-Fi

6.2.3.1 Market Size and Analysis

6.2.4 Bluetooth

6.2.4.1 Market Size and Analysis

6.3 Power Line Communication (PLC)

6.3.1 Market Size and Analysis

6.4 Radio Frequency (RF)

6.4.1 Market Size and Analysis

7 Lighting Lamps: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market Size and Analysis

7.2 Incandescent Lamps

7.2.1 Market Size and Analysis

7.3 High Intensity Discharge Lamps (HID)

7.3.1 Market Size and Analysis

7.4 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps

7.4.1 Market Size and Analysis

7.5 Fluorescent Lamps

7.5.1 Market Size and Analysis

7.6 Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL)

7.6.1 Market Size and Analysis

7.7 Vendor Profiles

7.7.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V

7.7.1.1 Overview

7.7.1.2 Business Units

7.7.1.3 Geographical Revenue

7.7.1.4 Recent Developments

7.7.1.5 Business Focus

7.7.1.6 SWOT Analysis

7.7.1.7 Business Strategies

7.7.2 GE Lighting

7.7.2.1 Overview

7.7.2.2 Business Units

7.7.2.3 Geographical Revenue

7.7.2.4 Recent Developments

7.7.2.5 Business Focus

7.7.2.6 SWOT Analysis

7.7.2.7 Business Strategy

7.7.3 Osram Lighting

7.7.3.1 Overview

7.7.3.2 Business Units

7.7.3.3 Geographical Revenue

7.7.3.4 Recent Developments

7.7.3.5 Business Focus

7.7.3.6 SWOT Analysis

7.7.3.7 Business Strategy

