Telecom Cloud Market 2019 Industry Survey, Market Size, Competitive Trends, Outlook and Forecasts 2025
Telecom cloud is a IT that enables ubiquitous access to shared pools of configurable system resources and higher-level services that can be rapidly provisioned with minimal management effort, often over the Intenet
The major drivers of this market include need for lower operational & administration costs and the increasing awareness about telecom cloud among enterprises.
The services segment holds the largest market size and expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. These telecom cloud services are gaining huge adoption due to their ability to provide enterprises with high bandwidth and redundancy of data maintenance, better connectivity, uptime, and smoother customer experience.
This report focuses on the global Telecom Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T
BT Group PLC
Verizon
Level 3 Communications
Ericsson
Deutsche Telekom
NTT Communications
CenturyLink
Singapore Telecommunications
Orange Business Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Colocation Service
Network Service
Professional Service
Managed Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Billing and Provisioning
Traffic Management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Telecom Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Telecom Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Telecom Cloud Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Colocation Service
1.4.3 Network Service
1.4.4 Professional Service
1.4.5 Managed Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Telecom Cloud Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Billing and Provisioning
1.5.3 Traffic Management
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Telecom Cloud Market Size
2.2 Telecom Cloud Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Telecom Cloud Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Telecom Cloud Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
