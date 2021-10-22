Weight Loss Management Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024
The worldwide market for Weight Loss Management is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Weight Loss Management in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Cybex International
Ediets.Com, Inc.
Equinox, Inc.
Amer Sports
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
Jenny Craig
Johnson Health Technology Co., Ltd.
Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.
Brunswick Corporation
Covidien PLC
Herbalife Ltd.
Nutrisystem, Inc.
Olympus Corporation
Technogym SPA
Kellogg
Weight Watchers International, Inc.
Ethicon
Fitness First Group
Gold’s Gym
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Weight Loss Diet
Fitness Equipment
Surgical Equipment
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Fitness Centers
Slimming Centers
Consulting Services
Online Weight Loss Programs
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Weight Loss Management product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Weight Loss Management, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Weight Loss Management in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Weight Loss Management competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Weight Loss Management breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Weight Loss Management market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Weight Loss Management sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Weight Loss Management Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
4 Global Weight Loss Management Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America Weight Loss Management by Country
6 Europe Weight Loss Management by Country
7 Asia-Pacific Weight Loss Management by Country
8 South America Weight Loss Management by Country
9 Middle East and Africa Weight Loss Management by Countries
10 Global Weight Loss Management Market Segment by Type
11 Global Weight Loss Management Market Segment by Application
12 Weight Loss Management Market Forecast (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…….
