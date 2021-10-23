A Recent Study Says PVC Pipe Market Will Make a Huge Impact in near Future | Top Players Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Egeplast A.S., Finolex Industries Ltd

PVC Pipe Market report, published by Allied Market Research, is expected to reach $85,565 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2016 to 2022. Unplasticized PVC pipe segment is expected to retain its dominant position, in terms of revenue generation, throughout the forecast period. China held the leading position in the global market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its lead in the future.

The PVC pipe market is in its maturity stage. In this industry, most of the players focus to consolidate their market position through strategic expansions and product launches. Major factors that drive the demand for PVC pipe include rise in demand from irrigation & construction industries, growth in focus on rural water management, and rapid urbanization. However, availability of better substitutes, such as HDPE & ABS, and toxicity of PVC material are expected to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, growth in need & awareness for clean water in rural areas and increase in investment in developing economies are anticipated to provide significant opportunities to the industry players across the value chain.

In the year 2015, uPVC pipe was the largest segment, in terms of revenue, with more than half of the market share, followed by plasticized PVC pipe and chlorinated PVC pipe. Significant penetration in applications such as heavy-duty plumbing, sewer & drain, and HVAC drive the demand for uPVC pipes. In the same year, PVC resin segment led the market, with almost two-thirds market share, followed by lubricant, pigment base, and others. A typical rigid PVC pipe may contain around 7585% of PVC resin, along with other materials added to it, such as lubricant, pigment, pigment base, plasticizers, stabilizers, and others to enhance its performance.

In the year 2015, sewer & drain was the largest application segment, in terms of revenue, with more than one-fourth share, followed by water supply & irrigation. Low cost, easy installation, and long lifecycle cost are factors that drive the demand for PVC pipes in sewer & drain application. In recent years, their demand has increased significantly owing to replacement of traditional metal pipes. Excellent physical properties of PVC pipes have increased their penetration in wide array of applications owing to their better performance than traditional piping systems.

Key Findings of the PVC Pipe Market:

Asia-Pacific is expected to continue to lead the global PVC pipe market, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.3%, in terms of revenue, from 2016 to 2022.

Sewer & drain occupied more than one-third share of the total market volume in 2015.

In the year 2015, the unplasticized type pipe segment occupied around three-fifths share of the global market, in terms of revenue.

China is the largest country in terms of demand and supply for PVC pipes.

In the year 2015, Asia-Pacific accounted for almost half of the worldwide demand for PVC pipe and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Further, this region is projected to be the fastest growing region, with a CAGR of 8.3%, followed by LAMEA with 7.7% owing to new infrastructure projects and developments in the rural parts of the region.

Major players in the industry invest significantly to expand their capacities and on R&D to meet the growth in demand and launch of new products at a reasonable cost. Strategic acquisitions and collaborations are other major strategies adopted by these players. The major companies profiled in the report include Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Egeplast A.S., Finolex Industries Ltd, IPEX Inc, JM Eagle Company, Inc., North American Pipe Corporation, Pipelife International GmbH, Plastika AS, Polypipe Plc, Royal Building Products, Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd, Tessenderlo Group, Tigre SA, and Formosa Plastics Group.

