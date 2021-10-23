Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Aerosol Cans Market Analysis by Key Developments, Key Players, and Regions Forecast to 2023

Press Release

Aerosol Cans

Aerosol Cans Market research report describes market overview, market opportunities, sourcing strategy, market analysis by countries, industrial chain, market risk and driving force. Aerosol Cans Market report is a complete study of latest the product types and applications, key market players for market size, share, sales, price gross margin and revenue.

The report gives review of Aerosol Cans Market, including characterization, fabricating innovation, industry chain investigation, business advertise diagram, item contributions, and industry income division and most recent market progression.

Aerosol Cans market manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, market share, revenue for each company: 

  • Ball Corporation
  • Crown Holdings. Inc.
  • China Aluminum Cans Holdings Limited
  • Impress Group B.V.
  • Nampak
  • AeroCans
  • CCL Containers
  • CosmeticPack
  • Exal Corporation
  • Arminak & Associates
  • LLC

    Aerosol Cans Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    – Increasing Growth in Demand in Cosmetic Industry
  • Restraints
    – Presence of Substitute Products

    Geographical Segmentation: For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2018 to 2023. This report covers following regions: North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, MEA

    Key Developments in the Aerosol Cans Market:

  • February 2018 – Ball Corporation has announced proposals to build a one-line beverage can, end manufacturing plant in Asunción and Paraguay, and add capacity to its Buenos Aires and Argentina facilities. These investments will allow the company to assist the growing beverage can market in Paraguay, Bolivia, and Argentina, and cater to various customer demand for multiple can sizes. The Asunción plant is anticipated to begin production in the fourth quarter of 2019, and its capacity is contracted under long-term agreements.
  • December 2016 – Ball Corporation has announced an agreement to sell its specialty, tin-manufacturing facility, in Baltimore, Maryland, to US-based Independent Can Company for approximately USD 25 million.
  • October 2016 – Crown Inc. is extending its portfolio of beverage can sizes, with the addition of a 250ml slim style format. Available in the Americas for the first time, the 250ml package made its market debut in Brazil, in partnership with Heineken. The cans are being produced at Crown’s Ponta Grossa plant, which is in close proximity to Heineken’s filling facility, and reached store shelves in September 2016. Crown already produces the 250ml slim style format for Heineken in Europe and Asia.
  • June 2016 – Ball Corporation has concluded its acquisition of Rexam PLC for approximately USD 6.1 billion of both cash and equity, plus the assumption of approximately USD 2.4 billion of net debt, making Ball the biggest manufacturer of beverage cans in the world.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1.Introduction Covers Study Deliverables, General Study Assumptions
    2. Research Methodology Covers Introduction, Analysis Methodology, Study Phases, Econometric Modelling.
    3. Executive Summary
    4. Market Overview and Trends Covers Introduction, Market Trends, Porter’s Five Force, Porter’s Five Force Framework, Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Bargaining Power of Consumers, Threat of New Entrants, Threat of Substitute Products and Services, Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
    5. Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities.
    6. Aerosol Cans Market, Segmented by End-User Type.
    7. Aerosol Cans Market, Segmented by Type
    8. Aerosol Cans Market, Segmented by Geography

