Aerospace Plastics Industry Size, Shares, Volume, Recent Developments & Investment Factors and Forecast 2023

Market Overview:

Aerospace Plastics highly engineered polymers used in manufacturing various parts and components in the aerospace industry. The important types of plastics used in an aerospace industry are polycarbonates, acrylics, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). In the aerospace industry the materials face various challenges including the need for a material which can handle extreme temperatures and are light in weight. The Aerospace Plastics are specially designed to successfully meet these challenges. Additionally, these materials exhibit substantial physical properties such as high temperature resistance, high pressure withstand ability, excellent stand up to the vibration, turbulence and abrasion, better transparency for aircraft roof and canopy, and excellent electrical insulating properties. The major applications of Aerospace Plastics are found in the aerostructure, fuselage components, and various interior components. The commercial aircrafts, military aircrafts, and rotary aircrafts are the major consumers of the product.

Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the Global Aerospace Plastics Market are Hyosung Corporation (South Korea), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Kaman Corporation (US), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Hexcel Corporation (US), and Premium AEROTEC (Germany), among others.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Aerospace Plastics Market has been segmented on the basis of Application, End-Use and Region.

Based on Application, Global Aerospace Plastics Market has been segregated into aerostructure, fuselage components, interior components, support equipment, insulation, propulsion system, and others.

On the Basis of End-Use, the market has been categorized into commercial aircrafts, military aircrafts, rotary aircrafts, and general aviation, among others.

The Global Aerospace Plastics Market has been studied with respect to five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Aerospace Plastics Market has been studied with respect to five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the rising product demand in the aerospace OEM’s in this region. North America is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growing demand for the commercial aircrafts in the emerging economies.

