Airborne ISR Market 2019 expected to reach USD 27,786.6 million by 2023 with a CAGR 4.10%

Global Airborne ISR Market Information Report, By System (Sensor, Electronic Warfare, Maritime Petrol and AEWC), By Purpose (Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Intelligence) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

The major players operating in global airborne ISR market, who have adopted the strategies such as geographic expansion, mergers, and acquisitions are BAE Systems (UK), Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), UTC Aerospace Systems (US), General Dynamics (US), Raytheon (US), Thales (France), FLIR Systems Inc (US), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel) and Boeing (US).

Market Highlights

The global airborne ISR market is marked with growth potential in the coming years. Major factors that have driven the airborne ISR market are growing demand of UAV, investments on ISR payloads, multi-role UAV remote sensors and others. However, factors that are hindering the market are complexity of data sets, defense budget cuts, issues associated with maritime surveillance radar and others. Despite these factors, the airborne ISR market is expected to show a good market figure, owing to introduction of stealth ISR aircraft, introduction of wireless sensors, shift towards en route command and control and others.

As per MRFR analysis, the global airborne ISR market was valued at USD 21,114.3 million in 2016, which is expected to reach USD 27,786.6 million by 2023 with a CAGR 4.10% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global airborne ISR market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next 6 years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global airborne ISR market by its system, purpose and regions.

Global Airborne ISR Market, By System

• AEWC

• Sensor

• Electronic Warfare

• Maritime Petrol

Global Airborne ISR Market, By Purpose

• Intelligence

• Surveillance

• Reconnaissance

Global Airborne ISR Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Market Research Analysis

Since the last decade, technological innovations have brought about a revolution in global military affairs. With the increase in the global arms trade, the potent warfare capabilities of a number of countries have increased, invariably. Some countries, including India, Turkey and South Africa, will boost their capabilities to indigenously develop and procure advanced airborne ISR systems for enhanced offensive and defensive applications. ISR systems, networked communications systems and secure communications products, are critical elements for the command, control, communication, and intelligence gathering systems. These products and services connect a variety of airborne, which are used in the transmission, processing, recording, and monitoring functions of such systems. They provide the war fighters with the data from command centers, communication nodes and air defense systems, for real-time situational awareness and response.

The global airborne ISR market by region has been segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. This market has seen a substantial growth over the past few years and it has been experienced that the market will remain on the same growth level till forecast period. Among the regions covered, North America has accounted the largest market for airborne ISR market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Major factors that have driven the airborne ISR market are growing demand of UAV, investments on ISR payloads, multi-role UAV remote sensors and others. However, factors that are hindering the market are complexity of data sets, defense budget cuts, issues associated with maritime surveillance radar and others. Despite these factors, the airborne ISR market is expected to show a good market figure, owing to introduction of stealth ISR aircraft, introduction of wireless sensors, shift towards en route command and control and other.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Indicators & Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Demand For UAVs

4.2.2 Increasing Investments On ISR Payloads

4.2.3 Development Of Multi-Role UAV Remote Sensors

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Complexity Of Data Sets

4.3.2 Defence Budget Cuts

4.3.3 Issues Associated With Maritime Surveillance Radar

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Introduction Of Stealth ISR Aircraft

4.4.2 Introduction Of Wireless Sensors

4.4.3 Shift Towards En Route Command And Control

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitute

5.1.5 Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

Continued…..

