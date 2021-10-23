Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Price, Top Key Players Review, Business Opportunities, Demand and Global Analysis by Forecast 2023

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2019 report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and share market, industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel. Artificial Intelligence (AI) market offers the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers a strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new entrant’s, market trends, market overview, distribution or pricing issues.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/13231067

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) market is predicted to develop CAGR at 29.43% during the forecast period 2019-2023.

About Artificial Intelligence (AI) market: The cybersecurity industry has recorded a growing number of fraud and malicious attacks, ranging from stealing personal data to important organizational information, in the past few years. Companies are looking to apply Al technologies to combat these threats more effectively. Al technology help in threat detection, pattern recognition, and response time reduction. It also helps in combating threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Organizations are looking to generate and collect data about user behavior and key trends to generate insights that will help in enhancing their product offerings, which, in turn, will help them with business growth. However, this also presents the risk that cybercriminals can bypass security mechanisms and access important organizational information. Technavio’s analysts have predicted that the artificial intelligence (AI) market will register a CAGR of over 33% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Artificial Intelligence (AI):

Google LLC

IBM

Intel Corporation

Microsoft