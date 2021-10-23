Automotive 3D Printing Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Trends Evolution, Drivers, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2018 To 2024

A detailed analysis of the automotive 3D printing market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the automotive 3D printing market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

The automotive 3D printing market is propelled by the rise in the number of government and industry initiatives to sponsor the additive manufacturing technology. Several countries have developed national programs to support the university level research. For instance, the Canadian government has launched the Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP) to drive the use of 3D printing among small- and medium-sized organizations. This is encouraging organizations to adopt the cutting-edge technology to reduce the cost of operation and increase the productivity.

Component Analysis:

Component segmentation: The report claims that the component landscape of the automotive 3D printing market is subdivided into –

Hardware Printer Desktop Industrial Material Plastic Metal Ceramic

Services

Software

The Electron Beam Melting (EBM) technology in automotive 3D printing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period. The technology utilizes high-power electron laser to melt & fuse metal alloy powders used for the fabrication of automotive components in accordance with the electronic data. The electronic laser managed by the electronic foils provides extremely fast & accurate beam control, enabling the manufacturers to maintain numerous melting points simultaneously. Furthermore, the electron laser heats the powder bed to optimal ambient temperatures specific to the material. Thus, the parts produced through the technology are free from residual stress.

Technology Analysis:

Technology segmentation: The report states the technology landscape of the automotive 3D printing market to be split into –

Stereolithography (SLA)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)/ Direct metal laser sintering (DMLS)

Application Analysis:

Application segmentation: The report claims that the application landscape of the automotive 3D printing market is subdivided into –

Prototyping & tooling

Manufacturing

Research & Development

Regional Analysis:

Regional segmentation: The study claims that the regional landscape of the automotive 3D printing market is subdivided into –

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

The automotive 3D printing market research report presents significant information on the methodology deployed to conceptualize the study in question, by means of various primary and secondary sources. The scope of the report and the elements contained in the same with respect to the growth spectrum of the automotive 3D printing market has been discussed in the study. Also mentioned in the document are details pertaining to the financial data of the companies profiled in the report, in addition to the currently prevalent price trends of the automotive 3D printing market.

The Asia Pacific automotive 3D printing market is anticipated to achieve a growth rate of over 29% over the forecast timespan. The growth in the market is driven by the increasing investment by public & private establishments. The industrialized economies along with emerging nations in the region are exploring various opportunities for the advancement of the 3D printing technology in the automotive sector to strengthen the productivity & competitiveness. Countries including India and China have invested heavily to commercialize the technology in the automotive sector. China has been investing in the additive manufacturing technology for over a decade and the Chinese authorities have committed millions of dollars to a seven-year project aimed at advancing the technology in the vertical.

