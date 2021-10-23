Automotive Multimedia Av Navigation Market 2015-2021: Growth Factors Details for Business Development, Key Companies, Current Trends/Issues/Challenges and Forecast By 2015-2021

Global Automotive Multimedia AV Navigation Market: Introduction

An automotive multimedia AV navigation system is an electronic system installed in an automobile, predominantly in cars, to present various information and infotainment through different media that may include text, sound, video, and animation. Nowadays, a substantial number of automobiles are manufactured with the automotive multimedia AV navigation system. Existing automobiles can also install one of the many automotive multimedia AV navigation systems available, at a reasonable price, in the market.

Among various purposes, automotive multimedia AV navigation systems are designed to support the driver by showing the vehicle’s current location on a map and by offering both audio and visual information on how to ef?ciently get from one location to another.

Automotive multimedia AV navigation system allows drivers to make hands-free phone calls, control music from a variety of sources, and interact with the navigation system; all by using voice commands. Furthermore, an advanced text-to-speech function incorporated in automotive multimedia AV navigation can also read incoming text messages verbally to the driver, even translating texts and symbols. Subsequently, the aim of the study is to analyze the most recent trends, dynamics, and potential strategies in the global automotive multimedia AV navigation market.

Global Automotive Multimedia AV Navigation Market: Dynamics

Further, ongoing developments and new discoveries related to technological interface solutions in the automotive have surged the demand for automotive multimedia AV navigations across the globe. Current projections suggest that sales of automotive multimedia AV navigation will continue on their upward trail. However, slowing economy and declining automobile sales will directly impact the pace if the global automotive multimedia AV navigation market. Due to ongoing changes in customer preferences and a shift in the focus of OEMs from automotive multimedia AV navigation hardware to software, the automotive multimedia AV navigation market is expected to get a significant push.

As automotive sales seemingly are flattening in many regions such as Europe and Japan. Consequently, automotive multimedia AV navigation manufacturers face the prospect of ever-intensifying competition for every piece of the automotive multimedia AV navigation market share pie. Additionally, improvements in core technologies, pricing, consumer acceptance of self-driving cars, and the ability of OEMs to address fundamental concerns about safety will delineate the future outlook for the automotive multimedia AV navigation market.

Global Automotive Multimedia AV Navigation Market: Segments

The global automotive multimedia AV navigation market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type, installation, product type, sales channel, and region

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive multimedia AV navigation market can be segmented as:

Passenger Cars Conventional Electric Hybrid

Commercial Vehicles

On the basis of installation, the global automotive multimedia AV navigation market can be segmented as:

In-dash

Built-in

On the basis of product type, the global automotive multimedia AV navigation market can be segmented as:

Multimedia Sources

Navigation Sources

On the basis of sales channel, the global automotive multimedia AV navigation market can be segmented as:

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Multimedia AV Navigation Market: Regional Outlook

Japan-based OEMs offer factory-installed automotive multimedia AV navigation systems in most of their models. Estimates indicate that by the year 2020, per annum sales of vehicles with OEM installed automotive multimedia AV navigation system will reach a hefty figure. Importantly, over the past years, the percentage of customers willing to switch their car brand for better connectivity has almost doubled across the globe. Primarily, China automotive multimedia AV navigation market is likely to benefit from this trend. India is expected to become a growth juggernaut over the coming years owing to increasing preference for the recent and most-advanced automotive multimedia AV navigation systems in passenger cars. E-mobility and technological advancements against the backdrop of significant fleet size in North America and Europe set to augment the sales of automotive multimedia AV navigation market.

Global Automotive Multimedia AV Navigation Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in the global automotive multimedia AV navigation market discerned across the value chain include:

Clarion Co., Ltd.

Pioneer Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

Continental Automotive GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

HARMAN International

Alpine Electronics Inc.

Denso Ten Corp.

Aptiv PLC

Bose

The research report – Automotive Multimedia AV Navigation presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The study on Automotive Multimedia AV Navigation market also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Automotive Multimedia AV Navigation market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain in the Automotive Multimedia AV Navigation market. The report – Automotive Multimedia AV Navigation provide in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Automotive Multimedia AV Navigation market segments and geographies.