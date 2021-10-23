Autonomous Car Technology Market 2019 Industry Survey, Market Size, Competitive Trends, Outlook and Forecasts 2025
An autonomous car is a vehicle that is capable of sensing its environment and navigating without human input.
The market is currently dominated by ADAS segment, which is expected to maintain its dominance over the next twenty years as well. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to anticipated increase in government regulations pertaining to integration of ADAS technologies in passenger cars. Further, semi-autonomous car technology is expected to witness robust growth over the next ten years, owing to anticipated decline in its average selling price coupled with rising volume sales
This report focuses on the global Autonomous Car Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Autonomous Car Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Volvo
Daimler
BMW
Audi
General Motors
Toyota
Ford
Tesla
Honda
Cisco
Cohda Wireless
Altera
Delphi
Google
Nissan
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Hyundai
Mitsubishi
Mazda
Aisin Seiki
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
semi-autonomous car technology
fully-autonomous car technology
Market segment by Application, split into
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Intelligent Speed Adaptation (ISA)
Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
Night Vision System (NVS)
Parking Assistance (PA)
Pedestrian Detection System (PDS) and LIDAR
Adaptive Front Lights (AFL)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Autonomous Car Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Autonomous Car Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Autonomous Car Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
1.4.3 semi-autonomous car technology
1.4.4 fully-autonomous car technology
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Autonomous Car Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
1.5.3 Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)
1.5.4 Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
1.5.5 Intelligent Speed Adaptation (ISA)
1.5.6 Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
1.5.7 Night Vision System (NVS)
1.5.8 Parking Assistance (PA)
1.5.9 Pedestrian Detection System (PDS) and LIDAR
1.5.10 Adaptive Front Lights (AFL)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Autonomous Car Technology Market Size
2.2 Autonomous Car Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Autonomous Car Technology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Autonomous Car Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Volvo
12.1.1 Volvo Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction
12.1.4 Volvo Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Volvo Recent Development
12.2 Daimler
12.2.1 Daimler Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction
12.2.4 Daimler Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Daimler Recent Development
12.3 BMW
12.3.1 BMW Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction
12.3.4 BMW Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 BMW Recent Development
12.4 Audi
12.4.1 Audi Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction
12.4.4 Audi Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Audi Recent Development
12.5 General Motors
12.5.1 General Motors Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction
12.5.4 General Motors Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 General Motors Recent Development
12.6 Toyota
12.6.1 Toyota Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction
12.6.4 Toyota Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Toyota Recent Development
12.7 Ford
12.7.1 Ford Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction
12.7.4 Ford Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Ford Recent Development
12.8 Tesla
12.8.1 Tesla Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction
12.8.4 Tesla Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Tesla Recent Development
12.9 Honda
12.9.1 Honda Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction
12.9.4 Honda Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Honda Recent Development
12.10 Cisco
12.10.1 Cisco Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Autonomous Car Technology Introduction
12.10.4 Cisco Revenue in Autonomous Car Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.11 Cohda Wireless
12.12 Altera
12.13 Delphi
12.14 Google
12.15 Nissan
12.16 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
12.17 Hyundai
12.18 Mitsubishi
12.19 Mazda
12.20 Aisin Seiki
Continued….
