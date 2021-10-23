Bone And Mineral Metabolism Disorders Treatment Market Pegged For Robust Expansion During 2016 – 2026

Bone minerals are the inorganic compounds of the bone tissue that helps in strengthening the bones with its plate and globular structures. These minerals are formed from carbonated hydroxyapatite. Bone minerals are dynamic in living beings, it is continuously reabsorbed and build anew in the bone remodelling process. Bone functions as storehouse of calcium, from which calcium is continuously withdrawn or stored as a part of homeostasis.

Bone mineral metabolism is refers to the maintenance of sufficient concentration of inorganic ions in blood serum irrespective of muscle tissue metabolic activities. Hormones such as parathormone and calcitonin plays vital role in controlling the muscle metabolic activities, these hormones are regulated by neuroendocrine system and produced by parathyroid and thyroid glands in the neck. Malfunction of these glands result in to metabolic in equilibrium and crates the problems of bone mineral metabolism. Bone and mineral density metabolic disorders are abnormalities of bones, caused by calcium, phosphorous, magnesium and vitamin D aberrations leading to several reversible clinical disorders. These disorders are generally treatable if the underlining cause is addressed with corrective treatment methods. These disorders are caused due to genetic or metabolic malfunctions in the body.

Global bone and mineral metabolism disorders treatment market is continue to witness positive growth owing to increased prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD) and metabolic dieses. According to National Kidney Foundation (NKF), the prevalence of CKD in US is 13.5% in 2010. It is estimated that 10 million Americans over age 50 have osteoporosis, while another 34 million are at risk for developing the bone disease. Other factors that drives the market include increasing ageing population and obese patients. Presence of local and multinational players with wide variety of product offering will help to bolster bone and mineral metabolism disorders treatment market over the forecast period. Growing awareness about the management of bone and mineral metabolism disorders among healthcare professionals and increased access to diagnosis may impact this market positively over forecasted period. However, increased cost of managing the comorbidities, noncompliance with the treatment protocols and side effects associated with drugs may hamper the growth of bone and mineral metabolism disorders treatment market over forecast period.

Global bone and mineral metabolism disorders treatment market has been segmented on the basis of medication type, disease type, distribution channel and region.

Based on the medication Type, the global bone and mineral metabolism disorders treatment market is segmented into the following:

Bisphosphonates

Estrogens

Phosphate Binders

Non-Calcium, Non-Metal-Based Binder

Metal-Based Binders

Magnesium-Based Binders

Vitamin D Analogs and Supplements

Calcimimetic agents

Calcium and Magnesium Supplements

Based on the Disease type, the global bone and mineral metabolism disorders treatment market is segmented into the following:

Osteomalacia

Osteoporosis

Osteopenia

Rickets

Chronic kidney disease-associated mineral and bone disorders (CKD-MBD)

Paget’s disease of the bone

Osteogenesis imperfect

Others

Based on the Distribution Channel, the global bone and mineral metabolism disorders treatment market is segmented into the following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Global bone and mineral metabolism disorders treatment market is undergoing market changes due to the higher competition among local and multinational players and this in turn helped to make treatment cost more economical. With the availability of wide variety of products in various forms and strengths in the bone and mineral metabolism disorders treatment market is expected to change the market dynamics over a given period of forecast. By disease type, sub segment such as osteoporosis and rickets in the global bone and mineral metabolism disorders treatment market are expected to grow in positive traction owing to increased prevalence of the diseases among the post-menopausal women and children in the various regions.

Geographically, bone and mineral metabolism disorders treatment market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe will remain key markets for bone and mineral metabolism disorders treatment market due to higher cost of the products and increased aging population in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register positive growth owing to increased prevalence of metabolic diseases, stenting in children and favourable population dynamics.

The players in bone mineral metabolism treatment market include Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Warner Chilcott LLC, Sanofi, Shire, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., to name a few.