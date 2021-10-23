Bottled Water Packaging Market Report 2019 By Regional Revenue, Growth & Trends Analysis 2024

The Bottled Water Packaging Market research study is a detailed document that presents a gist of the global industry space in terms of numerous parameters. Some of these falls along the likes of the industry insights, growth drivers, industry segmentation, and trends worldwide. Also included in the research report is information pertaining to the companies partaking in the Bottled Water Packaging Market share and the information pertaining to the regulatory norms that impact the commercialization landscape of this vertical.

What are the important points that the Bottled Water Packaging Market report covers with respect to the material landscape?

The report segments the Bottled Water Packaging Market into PET bottles and glass bottles as per the material

The market share that each of the material segments account for in the industry currently, are provided in the report.

The growth rate at which the material categories will increase over the forecast period have been mentioned, in tandem with the target valuation that each of the sub-segments will accrue by the end of the projected period.

Global bottled water packaging market size is divided based on product including well water, distilled water, mineral water and others. Well water is attained via hole tapping by boring, drilling or other methods. It accounted for approximately 25% of the bottled water market share in 2016. Distilled water has attained the maximum industry share close to 50% in the business owing to increasing focus towards sustainability.

Mineral water contains various minerals including sulphur & salt compounds. It is attained from physically & geographically protected underground water source. It contributes a lower share in the bottled water packaging market size owing to unavailability of potable & chemical free water in the earth’s crust.

What are the important points that the Bottled Water Packaging Market report covers with respect to the packaging landscape?

The report segments the Bottled Water Packaging Market into pouch, cans and bottles as per the material

The market share that each of the packaging types will account for in the industry are provided in the report.

The growth rate which the packaging segments will show over the forecast period in tandem with the valuation that each of the sub-segments will procure by the end of the projected period have been mentioned.

Based on packaging, bottled water packaging market size is segmented into pouch, cans and bottles. Pouch is formed of plastic and contains lesser amount of bottled water compared to cans & bottles. Cans are usually preferred in areas having poor water infrastructure. Areas having interrupted or unclean water supply prefers availing large cans of drinking water to avoid ill-health conditions. Bottles are amongst the highest consumed form and henceforth contributing a major chunk of bottled water packaging market size.

Other important pointers encompassed in the report:

The Bottled Water Packaging Market study presents a 360 degree synopsis of the industry in question, covering all the latest aspects possible.

The numerous pricing trends prevalent in the Bottled Water Packaging Market are presented in the report.

Pertaining to the competitive landscape, the report also includes a snippet about the financial data of the companies included.

A gist of the regulatory norms governing the Bottled Water Packaging Market market across the developed and developing economies has been enumerated in the study.

For the sake of convenience, the Bottled Water Packaging Market report also explicates on the market definitions referred to in the document.

Comprising significant details subject to the industry impact forces, Bottled Water Packaging Market market report also presents a SWOT analysis, Porter’s analysis, and a gist on the industry pitfalls and challenges.