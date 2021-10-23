Calcined Petcoke Market 2019 Future Trends, Top Key Players, Market Share, Global Analysis by Forecast to 2023

The Calcined Petcoke Market 2019 report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and share market, industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel. Calcined Petcoke market offers the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers a strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new entrant’s, market trends, market overview, distribution or pricing issues.

The Calcined Petcoke market is predicted to develop CAGR at 4.53% during the forecast period 2019-2023.

About Calcined Petcoke market: Green petcoke is a carbonaceous solid residue produced by the thermal decomposition of petroleum fractions. It has low metal content and is calcined in rotary kilns to form calcined petcoke. During the calcination process, green petcoke is heated to increase its electrical conductivity and remove volatile matter, moisture, and other impurities. The calcined petcoke is further processed to produce carbon anodes in the required shape and physical characteristics by using anode baking ovens. The quality of the calcined petcoke plays a key role in the performance and quality of the anodes. Most of the calcined petcoke produced is used in the aluminum industry, followed by the steel and chemical industries and the manufacturing of several graphite and carbon products. Calcined petcoke is also used in the steel industry for steel melting, recarburization, and the manufacturing of special steel and alloys. Calcined petcoke is also an essential reducing agent in the manufacturing of titanium dioxide through the chloride process. The growth of these industries will increase the consumption of, and thereby the demand for, calcined petcoke. Technavio’s analysts have predicted that the calcined petcoke market will register a CAGR of about 5% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Calcined Petcoke:

Aluminium Bahrain (Alba)

AMINCO RESOURCES LLC.

Asbury Carbons

BP p.l.c.

Oxbow Corporation