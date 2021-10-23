Circuit Breaker, Fuse, and Relay Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – ABB, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens, Schneider Electric
A circuit breaker is a multi-use automated switching device, used to protect electrical circuits from overload currents, and can be reset either manually or automatically. A fuse is a single-use circuit protection device that cuts the flow of current by melting the fuse wire when excess current is supplied. A relay is an electromechanical device used for controlling or switching high power circuits or devices using low power input.
The analysts forecast the global circuit breaker, fuse, and relay market to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global circuit breaker, fuse, and relay market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Circuit Breaker, Fuse, and Relay Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ABB
• GENERAL ELECTRIC
• Siemens
• Schneider Electric
• Eaton
Other prominent vendors
• Mitsubishi Electric
• CAMSCO ELECTRIC
• Honeywell International
• Itron
• LARSEN & TOUBRO
• SCHURTER Holding
• Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic
• Littelfuse
• Rockwell Automation
• S&C Electric Company
• NR Electric
• Chint
• Legrand
• Bel Fuse
Market driver
• Increasing global power demand
Market challenge
• Global economic uncertainty
Market trend
• Replacement of fuses with circuit breakers
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Market overview
• Circuit breaker
• Relay
• Fuse
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Market overview
• Power
• Construction
• Automotive
• Industrial
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
• Circuit breaker, fuse, and relay market in APAC
• Circuit breaker, fuse, and relay market in Americas
• Circuit breaker, fuse, and relay market in EMEA
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Replacement of fuses with circuit breakers
• Development of HVDC circuit breakers and relays
• Growth of smart electricity grid infrastructure
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
• ABB
• GENERAL ELECTRIC
• Siemens
• Schneider Electric
• Eaton
..…..Continued