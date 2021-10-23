Civic Services Global Market Report 2019 by Key Players like Southern Baptist Churches, World Food Programme, UNICEF, The Salvation Army, Feeding America

The civic services market consists of the sales of civic services and related goods earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that organize and promote religious activities; support various causes through grantmaking; advocate various social and political causes; and promote and defend the interests of their members. A service can be defined as a transaction between a buyer and a seller without the transfer of any physical goods or commodities. Examples of civic service organizations include community associations or organizations, ethnic associations, fraternal associations or lodges, girl guiding organizations, history societies, parent-teacher associations, retirement associations, scouting organizations, and students’ associations.

Get PDF Brochure at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TBRC00009053

North America was the largest region in the global civic services market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global civic services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global civic services market.

Crowdfunding is rapidly becoming one of the most popular modes for individuals and businesses to raise money for a cause, project, or event. It is a process of raising capital through a large number of independent investors primarily via crowdfunding platforms and social networking websites. Crowdfunding includes funds raised through donation websites, online charity auctions, and giving by text.

According to Massolution crowdfunding report 2015, the global crowdfunding industry expanded by 167%, from $6.1 billion in 2013 to $16.2 billion in 2014 in terms of funds raised. The industry more than doubled in 2015, reaching $34.4 billion.

Get Exclusive Discount at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TBRC00009053

Civic Services Market Global Report 2019 from Publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global civic services market.

Market Scope:

Markets Covered: Religious Organizations, NGOs And Charitable Organizations, Political Organizations, Unions And Associations, Christianity, Islam, Hindusim, Others, Trust And Foundations, Voluntary Health Organizations, Human Rights Organizations, Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations, Others – NGOs And Charitable Organizations, Civic And Social Organizations, Business Associations, Professional Organizations, Labor Unions And Similar Labor Organizations, Political Organizations, Others – Political Organizations, Unions And Associations Companies Mentioned: Southern Baptist Churches, World Food Programme, UNICEF, The Salvation Army, Feeding America. Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa Time series: Five years historic and forecast. Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, civic services indicators comparison. Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments. Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end note

Reasons to Purchase

– Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

– Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

– Identify growth segments for investment.

– Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

– Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

– Benchmark performance against key competitors.

– Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

– Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

– Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.

We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients.

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TBRC00009053

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.