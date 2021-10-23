Educational Services Global Market Report 2019 by Key Players like University of California System, Texas A&M University, University of Michigan, Columbia University, Harvard University

The educational services market consists of the revenues earned from educational services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide instruction and training in a wide variety of subjects. The instruction and training is provided by specialized establishments, such as schools, colleges, universities, and training centers.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global educational services market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global educational services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global educational services market.

Flipped classroom model of teaching is enhancing the students learning experience by creating an interactive atmosphere in classrooms. In flipped classroom, students view lecture materials or video lectures as homework prior to coming to class. In-class time, interactive discussions and collaborative works are performed under the guidance of the teacher. Flipped classroom gives students the flexibility to consume the lecture material at own pace and come prepared to ask specific questions in class. According to the Flipped Learning Network, 71% of teachers who flipped their classes noticed improved grades, and 80% reported improved student behavior as a result., thus indicating effectiveness of flipped classroom teaching model. For instance, according to academic agreement signed, the students of Texila American University are taught using flipped classroom model by Ponce Health Sciences University.

Educational Services Market Global Report 2019 from Publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global educational services market.

Market Scope

Markets Covered: Other Educational Services, Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools, Elementary And Secondary Schools, Fine Arts Schools, Sports And Recreation Instruction, Language Schools, Exam Preparation And Tutoring, All Other Miscellaneous Schools And Instruction, Educational Support Services, Business Colleges or Schools Offering Baccalaureate or Graduate Degrees, Conservatories of Music, Hospitality Management Schools Offering Baccalaureate or Graduate Degrees, Law Schools, Hospital Management Schools Offering Baccalaureate or Graduate Degrees, Universities, Junior Colleges, Academies, Elementary or Secondary, Handicapped, Schools For, Elementary or Secondary, High Schools Offering Both Academic And Technical Courses, High Schools Offering Both Academic And Vocational Courses, Military Academies, Elementary or Secondary, Montessori Schools, Elementary or Secondary, Parochial Schools, Elementary or Secondary Companies Mentioned: University of California System, Texas A&M University, University of Michigan, Columbia University, Harvard University Metrics Covered: Number Of Students, Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa Time series: Five years historic and forecast. Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, educational services indicators comparison. Data segmentation: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments. Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

