Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Global Industry Top Key Players Like: Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Alphabet Inc., Google LLCD-Wave Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. , Ltd., ID Quantique, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft , orporation, Rigetti and Co Inc., Toshiba Research Europe Ltd.

Some of the Leading Players of Enterprise Quantum Computing market

1.Alibaba Group Holding Limited

2.Alphabet Inc.

3.Google LLCD-Wave Systems Inc.

4.Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

5.ID Quantique

6.Intel Corporation

7.International Business Machines Corporation

8.Microsoft Corporation

9.Rigetti and Co Inc.

10.Toshiba Research Europe Ltd.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the enterprise quantum computing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of enterprise quantum computing market with detailed market segmentation by offering, deployment, application, end-user industry and geography. The global enterprise quantum computing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading enterprise quantum computing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the enterprise quantum computing market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global enterprise quantum computing market is segmented on the basis of o offering, deployment, application, and end-user industry. Based offering, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and service. On the basis of the deployment the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. On the basis of application the market is divided artificial intelligence and machine learning, optimization, simulation and data modelling, cyber security, others. On the basis of end-user industry the market is segmented as IT and telecom, BFSI, energy and power, government, manufacturing, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global enterprise quantum computing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The enterprise quantum computing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY ENTERPRISE QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET LANDSCAPE ENTERPRISE QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS ENTERPRISE QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS ENTERPRISE QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY TYPE ENTERPRISE QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICES ENTERPRISE QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION ENTERPRISE QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER ENTERPRISE QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE ENTERPRISE QUANTUM COMPUTING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

