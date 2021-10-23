Ethylene Oxide Market will witness tremendous growth over the forecast timeframe

A detailed analysis of the ethylene oxide market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the ethylene oxide market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

Seat Belts

Conveyor Belt Fabrics

Coated Fabrics

Ethylene oxide is highly used for manufacturing polyester fiber, which has wide application in seat belts, conveyor belt fabrics and coated fabrics. Rapidly growing automotive and industrial market will emphasise on the expansion ethylene oxide production capacity. Shift in consumer preferences toward better lifestyle in emerging economies of Asia Pacific specially in China and India is augmenting the demand for polyester fiber which in turn is driving the ethylene oxide market.

The market growth is hindered by high toxic content of ethylene oxide. Application of ethylene oxide in polyester fiber for manufacturing gloves, shoes etc. which is chemically contaminated, further any exposure or contact with skin can cause chemical burns. Therefore, market is negatively impacted by harmful toxic content that is restricting its application in several industries like textiles and healthcare which is decelerating the market growth for upcoming years.

