Flatbreads Market is expected to witness higher growth rate from 2018 to 2025

A flatbread is made of flour, water and salt, rolled into flattened dough. Among the various available bread products, flatbreads have become increasingly widespread. Flatbreads are round or oblong, smooth or lumpy, plain or seasoned and are used in varieties of ways such as scooping, dipping or wrapping around a variety of fillings and food products. The higher demand of flatbreads lies in the availability of various styles and shapes, as well as the ethnic flavors that can be applied to these flatbreads.

To attract more customers, flatbreads producers are moving towards innovation while offering new taste and ingredients, focusing on the concept of authenticity. Customizable format, artisan flair, coupled with a healthy perception about the flatbreads had led to its higher penetration fulfilling the requirements of many modern and on-the-go customer base. Growth of retail network is anticipated to further supplement the growth of the market. The retail expansion is supported by the rapidly expanding economy, coupled with rising consumption rates, urbanizing population, and growing middle-class population, particularly in the emerging economies. Growth in foreign direct investment (FDI) has led to increased participation from foreign and private players that boosts the retail infrastructure. Moreover, growing urban population, changing food habits and increasing popularity of fast food among the young generation promoting the growth of fast-food restaurants also known as the quick service restaurants (QSRs), boosts the flatbreads consumption, which is anticipated to open new avenues for the flatbreads manufacturers.

The flatbreads market is segmented based on products, distribution channel, and region. Based on products, the flatbreads market is classified into tortilla, naan, pita, focaccia, frybread and others. While the distribution channel segment comprises of bakeries, supermarket, convenience store, specialty food stores, online store and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Conagra Brands, Inc., Kontos Foods Inc., Signature Flatbreads Ltd., Klosterman Baking Company, Stonefire, Evron Foods Ltd., California Lavash, Kronos, American Flatbread Company and GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global flatbreads market from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplierbuyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Flatbreads Market Key Segments:

By Product

Tortilla

Naan

Pita

Focaccia

Frybread

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Specialty Food Stores

Bakeries

Online Store

Others

By Region