Flow Meter 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 13.22 % and Forecast to 2022

Flow Meter Market 2018

A flow meter is an instrument used for measuring linear, nonlinear, mass, or volumetric flow rate of a liquid, gas or electricity moving through a pipe. Flow meters are also known as flow gauges, flow indicators, or liquid meters. Flow measurement applications are diverse, with each having its own engineering needs and constraints. These meters provide accurate monitoring and flow control, and find wide applications in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

The analysts forecast the global flow meter market to grow at a CAGR of 13.22% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global flow meter market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations/shipments/sales value.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Flow Meter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• Elster Group

• General Electric

• Itron

• Landis+Gyr

Other prominent vendors

• Aclara Technologies

• Apator

• Azbil

• Badger Meter

• CGI Group

• Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment

• CJSC “Gasdevice”

• CS-INSTRUMENTS

• Diehl Metering (Diehl Stiftung)

• EDMI

• Emerson

• Endress+Hauser Management

• Eurodril LTD

• Forbes Marshall

• Honeywell International

• IMAC Systems

• ITT CONTROLS (Actaris)

• JVC “Premagas Kromschroeder Ukraine ”

• KROHNE

• LAOSP

• Master Meter

• Novator State Enterprise

• OJSC “Ivano-Frankovsky Plant “Prompribor”

• OJSC “Uzhgorodsky Turbogas ”

• OJSC “Yampolsky Instrument-Making Plant ”

• OMEGA Engineering

• ONICON

• Premagas

• Qianwei Kromschroder Meters

• Raychem RPG

• SAGEMCOM

• Schlumberger

• Schneider Electric

• SE “Plant “Arsenal ”

• SE “Plant “Generator ”

• Sensus

• Shinagawa

• SICK

• Siemens

• Wyatt Engineering

• Yokogawa Electric

• ZENNER

Market driver

• Augmented demand for smart flow meters

Market driver
• Augmented demand for smart flow meters

Market challenge

• Technological obsolescence

Market challenge
• Technological obsolescence

Market trend

• Enhancements in meter performance

Market trend
• Enhancements in meter performance

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

Market overview

Global analog flow meter market

Global smart flow meter market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Market overview

Flow meter market in Americas

Flow meter market in EMEA

Flow meter market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Utility data analytics

Enhancements in meter performance

Integration versus modular methodologies

PART 11: Vendor landscape

Competitive landscape

Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

ABB

Elster Group

General Electric

Itron

Landis+Gyr

..…..Continued