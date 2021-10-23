Food Automation Market Insights Published by Leading Research Firm – ABB, GEA Group AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rexnord Industries, Rockwell Automation

Automation is the formation of technology and its application to control and monitor the production and delivery of various goods and services. It executes tasks that were previously done by humans. Food automation is used in the food and beverage industry to prepare, processed, and packaged food products by an automated process. Food automation provides consistently better quality, improves picking and handling times, and increases output by speeding up packaging processes of the food product in food processing. The implementation of food automation in the food industry is all because of the increasing demand for profitability, quality, and production of foods.

The List of Companies – 1.ABB, 2.GEA Group AG,, 3.Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, 4.Rexnord Industries, LLC, 5.Rockwell Automation, Inc.,, 6.Schneider Electric SE, 7.Siemens AG, 8.The Emerson Electric Co, 9.The Yaskawa Electric Corporation, 10.Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The global food automation market is segmented on the basis of type, function and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into motors & generators, motor controls, discrete controller systems & visualization, rotary & linear products and others. On the basis of the function the market is segmented into packaging & re-packaging, palletizing, sorting & grading, picking & placing, processing and other functions. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into dairy, bakery, beverage, confectionery, fruits & vegetables, meat poultry and seafood, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Food Automation products market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Food Automation products market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Food Automation products market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Food Automation products market in these regions.

