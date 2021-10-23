WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Gambling Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2025”.

Gambling Industry 2019

Description:-

Over the past many years, people have been playing games for entertainment and are interested in various games and events. Today, the activity has taken place at casinos, game parlours, bookmakers and now increasingly online. The online gaming market represents one of the fastest growing segments of the gambling industry. The gambling market is a dynamic and rapidly changing business for consumer demand. Many software and technology companies, regulators, attorneys, operators, media, payment solution providers, and investors are majorly focusing on this industry which is expected to grow in the next four years.

The “Worldwide Gambling Market” will witness a CAGR of around 5.7% during the forecast period 2016–2022. Increasing smartphone and tablet penetration, increased device capability and the confidence of users are driving the market growth.

Some of the players covered in the report are 888 Holdings, Bet-at-home.com, Betfair Entertainment, Bwin.Party, Ladbrokes Betting & Gaming, Paddy Power and Unibet. The gambling market is analyzed by six regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions will grow during the next five years. Asia Pacific is the major region growing in this market due to the emergence of major casinos in the region that are operated by the US-based companies which will divert some of the US overseas-derived business in the region.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Gambling” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiative, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Industry Trends

1.2.1 Harnessing Cross-Border Liquidity

1.2.2 Setting Realistic Taxation Levels

1.2.3 Varying Approaches to Different Online Gaming Disciplines

1.2.4 Combining Online Gaming and Social Networking

1.2.5 Internet Expansion

1.3 Pest Analysis

2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Related Markets

4 Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Market segmentation

4.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Evolution

5.2 Evolution of Gambling Games

5.3 Age of Casinos

5.4 Online Boom for Gambling

5.5 Poker Boom in the Gambling Market

5.6 Future of Gambling

5.7 Government Regulations

5.8 Market Dynamics

5.8.1 Drivers

5.8.1.1 Government Support for the Legal Gambling

5.8.1.2 Increase Investments from the Entertainment Industry

5.8.1.3 Rise of Mobile Gambling

5.8.2 Restraints

5.8.2.1 Government regulations

5.8.2.2 Illegal Gambling Affecting the Total Market Revenue

5.8.3 Opportunities

5.8.3.1 Legalisation of Gambling in ME

5.8.3.2 Software Providers

5.8.4 DRO – Impact Analysis

6 Types: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Digital Gambling

6.2.1 Digital Gambling Segmentation

6.3 Offline Gambling

7 Product: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Casino

7.3 Lotteries

7.4 Poker

7.5 Betting

Continued……

