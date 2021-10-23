Gas Turbine MRO Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Summary:

Introduction

The continuous operating of gasoline turbine requires preservation, repair and overhaul offerings to work efficiently with progressed overall performance.Worldwide gas turbine MRO marketis predicted to develop at a CAGR of XX% to attain market value of USD XXXX million with the aid of 2025. Fuel turbine is a combustion turbine that can convert herbal gasoline and other liquid fuels to mechanical strength or electric strength. The fuel turbine heats a aggregate of air and fuel at high temperatures, making the turbine blades to spin. The spinning turbine drives a generator that turns the mechanical electricity into power. The gas turbine is utilized in industries for power generation and mechanical drive packages, the turbines are also utilized in oil and gasoline for compressors to inject gasoline into the wells to force oil up through any other bore, or to compress the gas for transportation. And extensively utilized in marine for strength technology and as an auxiliary power source in aircrafts.

Market Drivers:

Growing number of gas turbine installations, as gas turbines have less operating cost as compare to other low-carbon emission alternatives like nuclear and renewable energy, this has driven the market for global gas turbine MRO market. Preventive-maintenance and predictive-maintenance help in reducing the cost of maintenance for gas turbine, this is the major reason that boosting global gas turbine MRO market globally.

Market Restraints:

Gas turbines manufacturers are creating highly durable turbines that require less number/ frequency of service which would be a major restraint for global MRO market. The high maintenance cost for gas turbines are the major restraint for global gas turbine MRO market.

Market Segmentation

By service type

Gas turbine systems have two life cycle periods they are within the first six months of operation, and after 10 years of operations. During quarterly inspection of gas turbine, the maintenance technician collects turbine system performance data on variables such as vibration, pressures, temperatures, and outputs. The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) then analyzes the data and issues a serviceability report.

The maintenance needed for compressor is that done once in every 32,000 hours (about 4 years), as part of a total shop overhaul and rebuilding of the entire turbine.

By Geography

The US market is experiencing growth for the establishment of small-scale turbines, with an increased focus on efficiency. By 2038, the natural gas-fired generation facilities are expected to grow by 348,000 MW of gas-fired capacity to the US grid. Asia Pacific region has shown considerable growth in gas turbine MRO market in recent years. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the developing regions in Asia accounted for two-thirds of the global energy growth in 2017.

Competitive landscape

The Gas turbine MRO market is highly competitive with present of largest players globally. The increase in competitiveness for gas turbine MRO market has driven the market growth. In October 2017, GE Power has received a contract of USD 141 million from Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) to provide maintenance, parts, and repairs services for eight GE 7F.05 gas turbines installed at Riyadh Power Plant 12 (PP12).

The latest trend towards renewable and alternative energy and power is another threat to the traditional companies dedicated to the exploration of energy & power. The new generation of energy & power industry has affected conventional one with the rise in pro-eco legislation and governmental pressure to prohibit carbon emission due to environmental hazards. On the other side, the generation of power from solar power systems and offshore wind is becoming increasingly cheaper and cost-effective. An inclusive number of percentages of newly commissioned renewable energy will get less expensive than the existing oil & natural gas sources.

Table of Contents

GLOBAL GAS TURBINE MRO MARKET-SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY GLOBAL GAS TURBINE MRO MARKET –TRENDS AND DEVELOPMENTS INDUSTRY ANALYSIS GLOBAL GAS TURBINE MRO MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT GLOBAL GAS TURBINE MRO MARKET– BY GEOGRAPHY COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

