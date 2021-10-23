Glass Mat Market Emerging Trends & Growing Popularity in upcoming year | Binani Industries Limited , China Beihai Fiberglass , Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation , Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials , Jushi Group Co. Ltd. 

Premium Market Insights has Published New Market Research Report on – “Glass Mat Market – Global Industry Share, Size, Overview, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2019 – 2027.”

Glass is an amorphous and a non-crystalline solid. It is generally transparent with varied practical, technological and decorative applications in window panes, tableware, utensils, and optoelectronics. A glass mat also referred to as glass veil is a non-woven material, consisting of randomly sized fiberglass. These fiber glasses are aligned in the vertical direction, allowing the electrolyte to permeate through the glass matt, thereby permitting the escape of hydrogen gas. The fibers are disturbed uniformly and bonded together by some organic additives. The mat forming process gives rise to a robust, stable, and heat resistant fabric. The customers can easily specify weight, stiffness, porosity and other physical characteristics of glass mat and then purchase it. Glass mats prevents active materials from shedding from the positive plates and are most suitable for long life required batteries especially in heavy-duty applications such as automobiles.

The use of glass mat in the manufacture of wind energy blades due to its cost-effectiveness and high performance, drives the large scale growth of the glass mat market. Moreover, increasing demand for lightweight products in the automotive and transportation industry also fuels the growth of the market. However, automation in different sectors is replacing the glass mats with glass fabrics and roving. This is one of the significant reason restricting the development of the glass mat market. Composite material penetration in emerging economies and incrementing demand for glass mats are factors anticipated to bolster the growth of the glass mat market in the years to come.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Glass Mat Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the glass mat market with detailed market segmentation by mat type, binder type, end use industry and geography. The global glass mat is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading resin capsules players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global glass mat is segmented on the basis of mat type, binder type, end use industry and geography. On the basis of mat type the market classify into chopped strand and continuous filament. The market on the basis of binder type is broken into emulsion bonded and powder bonded. As per end use industry the market is bifurcated into construction & infrastructure, automotive & transportation, industrial & chemical, marine and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The glass mat by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Glass Mat Market Landscape

5. Glass Mat Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Glass Mat Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Glass Mat Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Mat Type

8. Glass Mat Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Binder Type

9. Glass Mat Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – End Use Industry

10. Glass Mat Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

11. Industry Landscape

12. Glass Mat Market, Key Company Profiles

