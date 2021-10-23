Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Global Market Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Market 2019-2025

Market Highlights:

Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete (GRC) is a type of fiber-reinforced concrete. Glass fiber concretes are mainly used in exterior building façade panels and as architectural precast concrete. Somewhat similar materials are fiber cement siding and cement boards. Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete consists of high-strength, alkali-resistant glass fiber embedded in a concrete matrix.

The commercial construction application is projected to lead the GRC market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. The growth of the commercial construction application can be attributed to the increasing use of GRC in buildings, such as offices, institutes, hospitals, gymnasiums, cinema theatres, museums, and auditoriums

In addition to the data part, the report also provides overview of Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete market, including classification, application, manufacturing technology, industry chain analysis and latest market dynamics.

Top key players

Ultratech Cement

Formglas Products

Willis Construction

Clark Pacific

Loveld

Fibrex

Betofiber

Stromberg Architectural

Bb Fiberbeton

Nanjing Beilida New Material System Engineering

Generale Prefabbricati

Bcm Grc Limited

Arabian Tile Company

Quattro Design Solutions

Glass Reinforced Concrete

This report focuses on the global Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Spray Process

1.4.3 Premix Process

1.4.4 Hybrid Process

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Construction

1.5.3 Residential Construction

1.5.4 Civil & Other Infrastructure Construction

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production

2.1.1 Global Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Ultratech Cement

8.1.1 Ultratech Cement Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete

8.1.4 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Formglas Products

8.2.1 Formglas Products Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete

8.2.4 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Willis Construction

8.3.1 Willis Construction Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete

8.3.4 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Clark Pacific

8.4.1 Clark Pacific Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete

8.4.4 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Loveld

8.5.1 Loveld Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete

8.5.4 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Fibrex

8.6.1 Fibrex Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

Continued …

