Global CCD Image Sensors Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Image sensors are sensors that convey information about an image. The main job of a CCD sensor is to capture light and convert it into electrical signals. It works upon the principle that the accumulated charge on each cell of the image is transported across the chip and value is taken at one corner of the array. They have the ability to transport charge across the chip without distortion which makes them very high- quality sensors in terms of fidelity and light sensitivity thereby creating high quality, low noise images. These image sensors are mainly used in digital cameras and in a large number of imaging devices which are used in industrial, media, medical, and consumer applications.

Market Dynamics

The major driver for this market is the increasing use of electronics like cameras, smartphones, and security cameras in the consumer market. Along with that the other key drivers like the increasing need for high-quality images, increasing safety regulations & adoption of ADAS, and technological advancements are making the CCD Image Sensors market grow lucratively. In addition, the growing awareness about driver assistance and driver safety in the automotive sector is giving traction to the global CCD image sensors market. Nonetheless, increasing application of these sensors in gesture recognition devices, self-driving car and in body worn camera application will give momentum to the image sensor market during the forecast period.

The high power consumption in CCD image sensor and its complex manufacturing process is currently hindering its market. Another challenge faced by this industry is the declining growth of still cameras.

Market Segmentation

The CCD Image Sensors market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and geography. Based on technology, the market has been segmented into frame transfer CCD sensor, full-frame transfer CCD sensor, interline transfer CCD sensor and frame interline transfer CCD sensor. The market by application is sub-segmented into industrial, security & surveillance, automotive, transportation, aerospace, defense, healthcare, and other applications that include motion capture, barcode, and document scanner. Consumer electronics is the largest segment in image sensors market in terms of revenue, followed by health care. This is because of the increased expenditure for handheld devices across the globe, accounting for 52% of the entire market share.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to have a huge growth rate when compared to other regions because of the presence of developing countries like China & India. It dominates the global market accounting for the largest market share with 38%. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for the camera-enabled mobile phone, lifestyle changes, and increasing disposable income. North America is the next largest market followed by Europe. It is due to the large consumer electronics market and usage of mobile devices and other portable devices which are increasing at a high rate. Also, Latin America, Middle East & Africa are anticipated to have considerable growth over the forecast period.

Opportunities

There are many promising opportunities in this industry such as that of leading companies in the market which are seeking new revenue sources as the smartphone market is attaining maturity. Another opportunity provided for the market growth is the increasing adoption of technologies for improving anti-terror equipment mitigating the security lapses which have demanded better camera resolution. The consumer electronics is expected to be the key application segment in the forecasted period having the most significant penetration.

Key Players

Some of the leading suppliers of CCD Image Sensors in the market are Aptina Imaging Corporation (U.S.), Canon Inc. (Japan), Omnivision Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd.,(South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan) among others.

