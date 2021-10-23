Global Chatbot Market Demand, Scope, Future, Market Overview by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Chatbot Market – By Type (Flow chatbots, Artificially intelligent chatbots, One-way AI, Two-way AI, Hybrids) , By Application (Bots for Service, Bots for Social Media, Bots for Payments/Order Processing, Bots for Marketing, Others), By End Use Verticals(Healthcare, Retail, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Media & Entertainment, Travel & Tourism and others), Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Chatbot Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global chatbot market is forecasted to thrive at a 34.3% CAGR to reach at a notable value by the end of 2023. The chatbot is an advanced business solution which is being adopted by business owners to offer better customer service experience to their consumers. Chatbot is being adopted by online retailers, restaurants and many other verticals.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of chatbot market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type

– Flow chatbots

– Artificially intelligent chatbots

– One-way AI

– Two-way AI

– Hybrids

By Application

– Bots for Service

– Bots for Social Media

– Bots for Payments/Order Processing

– Bots for Marketing

– Others

By End Use Verticals

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

– Media & Entertainment

– Travel & Tourism

– E-commerce

– Other

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Existor

– Pandorabots, Inc.

– Nuance Communications, Inc.

– Next IT Corp.

– Kore.ai, Inc.

– CogniCor Technologies

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

