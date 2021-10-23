Global Chatbot Market Demand, Scope, Future, Market Overview by 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Chatbot Market – By Type (Flow chatbots, Artificially intelligent chatbots, One-way AI, Two-way AI, Hybrids) , By Application (Bots for Service, Bots for Social Media, Bots for Payments/Order Processing, Bots for Marketing, Others), By End Use Verticals(Healthcare, Retail, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Media & Entertainment, Travel & Tourism and others), Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Chatbot Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global chatbot market is forecasted to thrive at a 34.3% CAGR to reach at a notable value by the end of 2023. The chatbot is an advanced business solution which is being adopted by business owners to offer better customer service experience to their consumers. Chatbot is being adopted by online retailers, restaurants and many other verticals.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of chatbot market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Type
– Flow chatbots
– Artificially intelligent chatbots
– One-way AI
– Two-way AI
– Hybrids
By Application
– Bots for Service
– Bots for Social Media
– Bots for Payments/Order Processing
– Bots for Marketing
– Others
By End Use Verticals
– Healthcare
– Retail
– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
– Media & Entertainment
– Travel & Tourism
– E-commerce
– Other
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– Existor
– Pandorabots, Inc.
– Nuance Communications, Inc.
– Next IT Corp.
– Kore.ai, Inc.
– CogniCor Technologies
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Chatbot Market
3. Global Chatbot Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Chatbot Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
9. Global Chatbot Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global Chatbot Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
10.4. Flow chatbots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Artificially intelligent chatbots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5.1. One-way AI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5.2. Two-way AI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6. Hybrids Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Chatbot Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
11.4. Bots for Service Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Bots for Social Media Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Bots for Payments/Order Processing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.7. Bots for Marketing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Global Chatbot Market Segmentation Analysis, By End Use Vertical
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use Vertical
12.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use Vertical
12.4. Healthcare Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5. Retail Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.7. Media & Entertainment Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.8. Travel & Tourism Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.9. E-commerce Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.10. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13. Geographical Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1. By Type
13.2.1.1. Introduction
13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
13.2.1.4. Flow chatbots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.5. Artificially intelligent chatbots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.5.1. One-way AI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.5.2. Two-way AI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.6. Hybrids Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.2. By Application
13.2.2.1. Introduction
13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
13.2.2.4. Bots for Service Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.2.5. Bots for Social Media Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.2.6. Bots for Payments/Order Processing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.2.7. Bots for Marketing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.2.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3. By End Use Vertical
13.2.3.1. Introduction
13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use Vertical
13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use Vertical
13.2.3.4. Healthcare Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.5. Retail Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.6. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.7. Media & Entertainment Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.8. Travel & Tourism Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.9. E-commerce Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.10. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.4. By Country
13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.4.4. Canada Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3. Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.1. By Type
13.3.1.1. Introduction
13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
13.3.1.4. Flow chatbots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.1.5. Artificially intelligent chatbots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.1.5.1. One-way AI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.1.5.2. Two-way AI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.1.6. Hybrids Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.2. By Application
13.3.2.1. Introduction
13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
13.3.2.4. Bots for Service Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.2.5. Bots for Social Media Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.2.6. Bots for Payments/Order Processing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.2.7. Bots for Marketing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.2.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3. By End Use Vertical
13.3.3.1. Introduction
13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use Vertical
13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use Vertical
13.3.3.4. Healthcare Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3.5. Retail Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3.6. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3.7. Media & Entertainment Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3.8. Travel & Tourism Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3.9. E-commerce Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3.10. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue…
