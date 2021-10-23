Global Emergency Location Transmitter Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2016-2022

emergency location transmitting devices can be activated either automatically or manually so that the search and rescue teams can come to the aid. This is a very useful device as the number of lives that can be saved during such disasters are totally dependent on the responsiveness of the rescue teams which in turn depends heavily on the usage of Emergency Location Transmitter. During disasters such as the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines MH370 in 2014 and the crash of EgyptAir Flight 804’s in 2016, teams of search and rescue operations were able to narrow down the crash sites with the help of ELT devices.

Market Dynamics

Increase in both the aviation as well as marine disasters and the need to decrease them is the primary driver for this market. Another driver is the ease and quickness in locating the source of distress signal.

The major restraint faced by this market are the Government regulations and policies on the standards which are to be maintained on the devices, which also keeps on changing at regular intervals. Another constraint is the penalties which are to be paid in case of accidental/false beacons.

Market Segmentation

The market for Global Emergency Location Transmitter is primarily divided by four categories, they are

By Deployment

Manual

Automated

Semi-Automated

By Type of Beacon

Emergency Position Indication Radio Beacon

Emergency Locator Transmitter

Personal Locator Beacon

By Triangulation method

Doppler

Global positioning satellite

Global Navigation Satellite System

Others

By Industry

Aviation

Maritime

Personal

Geographic Analysis

Currently North America and Europe are the leading regions in this market, owing to the high adoption of beacon transmitters in various industry verticals, such as military, aviation, civil aviation, merchant navy, and navy (marine defence). North America commands the highest market share of the global market since 2015, whereas the U.S. is the highest contributor in this region.Middle East & Africa offers a large potential of growth opportunities due to increase in tourism, which has further resulted in increase in security parameters in the aviation industry, especially for travellers. Thus due to the increase in demand for these devices by the security forces of the countries in this region along with the above cause, Middle East and Africa will become the leading region for this market by 2022 followed by Asia-Pacific region.

Key Players

There are a large number of companies that are involved in this market. Some of them are mentioned below

Acrartex, Sarasota avionics, Survival products, Emergency beacon Corp., Mcmurdo, DSS aviation, HR smith, Musson marine, ACK technologies INC

