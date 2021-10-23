Global Juice market 2019: size, share, demand, trends, growth and 2025 forecasts explored in latest research
— Global Juice Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
Juice is a drink made from the extraction or urgent of the herbal liquid contained in fruit and vegetables. it can also talk over with liquids which are flavored with concentrate or different organic meals sources, inclusive of meat or seafood, together with clam juice. Juice is usually fed on as a beverage or used as an component or flavoring in foods or other beverages, as for smoothies.
Juice emerged as a famous beverage choice after the development of pasteurization strategies enabled its protection without the usage of fermentation (which is utilized in wine production). the largest fruit juice purchasers are New Zealand (nearly a cup, or 8 oz, each day) and Colombia (more than three quarters of a cup every day). Fruit juice intake on average increases with usa earnings stage.
the global Juice marketplace is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and could attain xx million US$ through the quit of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% for the duration of 2019-2025. The goals of this observe are to define, phase, and challenge the size of the Juice market primarily based on business enterprise, product kind, give up consumer and key areas.
This file research the worldwide market size of Juice in key areas like North the usa, Europe, Asia Pacific, crucial & South the us and center East & Africa, makes a speciality of the consumption of Juice in those regions.
This studies record categorizes the global Juice market by pinnacle players/manufacturers, region, type and quit person. This record additionally research the global Juice market status, opposition panorama, marketplace percentage, boom rate, destiny tendencies, marketplace drivers, possibilities and challenges, income channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
The Coca-Cola Company
PepsiCo
Welch’s
Loblaws
Dr Pepper Snapple Group
Hangzhou Wahaha Group
Del Monte Foods
Odwalla
Suntory Holdings
Ocean Spray Cranberries
Market size by Product
by Concentration
Concentrate
Non-Concentrate
by Type
Shelf Stable
Frozen
Chilled Ready-To-Serve
Others
by Flavor
Apple
Mango
Orange
Lemon
Fruit Mixed
Market size by End User
Children
Adults
Senior Citizens
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
