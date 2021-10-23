Glyphosate Market Growth Opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, And Forecast To 2024

The glyphosate market report encompasses an in-depth analysis of the business space in question. All the growth facilitators responsible for furling the revenue scope of this industry are mentioned in the study in conjunction with the competitive and geographical trends characterizing this business. Some of the very pivotal parameters encompassed in the report fall along the lines of industry segmentation, industry ecosystem analysis, vendor matrix, and industry insights.

Application evaluation:

Application categorization: As per the report, the application landscape of the glyphosate market is split into –

Conventional crops

GM crops

Significant aspects concerning the application landscape that are entailed in the report:

Substantial details about the application spectrum of glyphosate market are provided in the report.

The study mentions the revenue projection of the application categories by the end of the forecast duration.

The market share that every application segment will accumulate is given in the report.

The current and future trends characterizing the application landscape are also provided in the report.

Glyphosate market was led by conventional crops accounting for more than 55% of overall industry in 2016. High prices associated with genetically modified seeds are key reason supporting the conventional farming techniques.

GM crops is anticipated to observe growth around 6% by 2024. Improved weed resistance and crop yield are the key factors enhancing the product development.

Regional evaluation:

Regional categorization: As per the report, the regional landscape of the glyphosate market is split into –

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The U.S. glyphosate market was reached over USD 450 million in 2015. Rising consciousness among farmers pertaining to agrochemical benefits along with changing preference for GM crops will fuel the industry growth in this region.

Significant aspects concerning the regional landscape that are entailed in the report:

Substantial details about the regional spectrum of glyphosate market are provided in the report.

The study mentions the revenue projection of the regional categories by the end of the forecast duration.

The market share that every regional segment will accumulate is given in the report.

The current and future trends characterizing the regional landscape are also provided in the report.

