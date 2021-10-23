Healthcare IT Services Market 2019 Industry Survey, Market Size, Competitive Trends, Outlook and Forecasts 2025
Health information technology (HIT) is IT applied to health and health care. It supports health information management across computerized systems and the secure exchange of health information between consumers, providers, payers, and quality monitors.
The growth of healthcare IT services market is on the back of growing demand for patient safety and data accuracy, increasing patient population base and increasing spending in healthcare industry
This report focuses on the global Healthcare IT Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare IT Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Mckesson
Allscript
GE Healthcare
Siemens Healthcare
Cerner
Becton Dickinson
Novartis
CGI
Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX)
Atos IT Services
Epic System
Egton Medical Information System (EMIS)
MedeAnalytics
Carestream Health
Merge Healthcare
Syntel
PHILIPS
Agfa Healthcare
HP
Truven Health Analytics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Medical Imaging
Consulting & Outsourcing
Managed Services
Order & Inventory Management
Document Management
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare Analytics
Patient Care Management
Fraud Management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Healthcare IT Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Healthcare IT Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
