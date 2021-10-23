Heat Meter Market Has Been Segmented Based On Type, Connectivity, End-User and Region – Analysis and Global Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future published a raw research report Global Heat Meter Market that contains the information from 2018 to 2023. The Global Heat Meter Market is expected to grow at 7.25% CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

Heat Meter Market Scenario:

Heat meter is a measuring device which measures thermal energy provided by a source by measuring the flow rate of the heat transfer fluid. It is ideally used in plants for measuring boiler output. It is also used to measure the heat or cooling output of a heating boiler and chiller unit respectively. The major function of a heat meter is to provide a data needed for billing and optimization.

Get Free Sample Copy of Heat Meter Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6979

The growing demand for Heat meter market is attributed to the need for savings through heat conversion and mandates required to install heat meter. Also, accurate measurement of heat consumption is driving the market for heat meters. One of the major restraints for the global heat meter market is cost associated with heat meters.

Competitive Landscape:

Diehl (Germany),

Danfoss (Denmark),

Landis+Gyr (Switzerland),

Itron (US),

Honeywell Elster (US),

Kamstrup (Denmark),

Zenner (US),

Sontex (Switzerland),

Qundis (Germany), and

Siemens AG (Germany).

Heat Meter Market Segmentation:

The global Heat meter market has been segmented based on type, connectivity, end- user, and region.

By Type

Mechanical Heat Meter

Static Heat Meter

By Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Regional Analysis:

Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global heat meter market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing district heating infrastructure, rise in population, and climate change.

Asia-Pacific is expected to foresee increasing manufacturing, meanwhile its dependency on energy imports is growing. Hence, the demand for heat meter will be needed for conserving the energy being consumed. Similarly, North America being the second largest economy is also focusing towards energy conservation programs by implementing heat meters within different application areas.

Scope of the Report:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global heat meter market, tracking two market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the heat meter system market by its type, connectivity, end-user, and by region.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/heat-meter-market-6979

List Of Tables

Table 1 Global Heat Meter Market: By Region, 2018-2023

Table 2 North America Heat Meter Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 3 Europe Heat Meter Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific Heat Meter Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa Heat Meter Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Continued…..

List Of Figures

Figure 1 Research Process Of MRFR

Figure 2 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Dynamics

Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 8 Global Heat Meter Market Share, By Type, 2017 (%)

Continued…….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]