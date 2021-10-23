Household Furniture Global Market Opportunities and Strategies To 2023

The global household furniture market reached a value of nearly $235.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% to nearly $347.6 billion by 2023. Factors such as growth in the residential construction market, rising internet penetration, the rising popularity of eco-friendly products and lifestyle changes are contributing to the growth of the market. The household furniture market is challenged by restraints such as a skilled workers shortage, government regulations and trade protectionism.

This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the Household Furniture market and are assessed through volume and value data validated on three approaches including top companies revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in fine points with solutions and suggestions that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

The market for household furniture is fragmented. Major players in the market include Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc., La-Z-Boy Incorporated, Steelcase Inc., Man Wah Holdings Limited.

The wood furniture segment accounted for the largest share of the household furniture market in 2018 at $161.3 billion. The highest growth is also projected to come from the wood furniture segment, which is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% to 2023. This growth is mainly due customer preference for wooden furniture products over those made from other materials for aesthetic reasons and because they are more resistant to wear and tear and not prone to rust like metal furniture. Bedroom furniture was the largest segment by area of use in the global household furniture market in 2018, with 53.3% of the market, worth $125.5 billion in 2018.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the household furniture market in 2018, accounting for 42.0% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe and North America. Going forward, the fastest growth in the household furniture market will take place in Asia Pacific where it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.6%, followed by Western Europe, where growth at a CAGR of 8.1% is expected. China is the largest country in terms of value in the household furniture market. China and Italy are forecast to have the fastest growth, rising at a CAGR of 11.1% and 10.0% respectively.

Major opportunities in the household furniture market will arise in China, where the market will gain $40.6 billion of annual sales between 2018 and 2023, the USA, where $18.4 billion will be added to the market, and the global wood furniture segment, which will put on $13.5 billion of extra sales in that period. To take advantage of these opportunities, household furniture manufacturers should consider strategies such as a focus on ready-to-assemble furniture manufacturing, using virtual prototyping tools to accelerate the design process and launching eco-friendly furniture to cater to the rising demand for furniture products produced from sustainable environmentally-friendly practices to cater to the rising demand for furniture products produced from sustainable environmentally-friendly practices.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Report Structure Household Furniture Market Characteristics Market Product Analysis Household Furniture Market Supply Chain Market Customer Information Household Furniture Market Trends And Strategies Household Furniture Market Size And Growth Market Regional Analysis Household Furniture Market Segmentation Market Metrics Asia-Pacific Household Furniture Market Western Europe Household Furniture Market Eastern Europe Household Furniture Market North America Household Furniture Market South America Household Furniture Market Middle East Household Furniture Market Africa Household Furniture Market Household Furniture Market Competitive Landscape Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Household Furniture Market Market Background: Commercial Services Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

