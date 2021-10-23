Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Manufacturing Market Competition to Heat up With Innovative Technologies Going Mainstream Globally

The ice cream and frozen dessert manufacturing market consists of sales of ice cream and frozen dessert by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce ice cream, frozen ices, frozen yogurts, sherbets and other frozen desserts (except bakery products). The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global ice cream and frozen dessert manufacturing market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 35% of the global ice cream and frozen dessert manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global ice cream and frozen dessert manufacturing market.

Growing health consciousness among consumers has led to an increase in demand for low fat ice creams. Low fat ice creams are made using low fat milk and natural sweeteners such as stevia that help in decreasing calories and taste the same as normal ice creams. They are marketed using fat free labels and by providing nutritional value information on the containers. Some of the popular low fat ice creams include Breyers fat free ice cream; Halo Top, a low fat high protein ice cream; Turkey Hill.

