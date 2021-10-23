Industrial Plugs and Sockets 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.10% and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

PUNE, INDIA, February 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ —

Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market 2018

Connections between high power supply sources and electrical devices can be made in two ways: either hardwiring the connection between the source and the device or using standardized plugs and sockets. Since connecting and removing the electricity supply between hardwired devices, which need to be moved/disconnected regularly, is a cumbersome process, industrial plugs and sockets are used in such applications. Industrial plugs and sockets provide a safe and convenient method of connection between two electrical circuits.

Industrial plugs and sockets are utilized in low voltage and current industrial applications (lower than the utility requirement) to provide electrical connections in manufacturing facilities, such as the automobile industry, shipbuilding yards, and aircraft manufacturing. These are usually designed to withstand rugged use and the harsh conditions that are encountered in these workplaces.

The analysts forecast the global industrial plugs and sockets market to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial plugs and sockets market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand from end-users

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

Request Free Sample Report @

ttps://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2457483-global-industrial-plugs-and-sockets-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• Amphenol

• Hubbell

• Legrand

• ENNEKES

• TE Connectivity

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/431765293/industrial-plugs-and-sockets-2018-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-of-4-10-and-forecast-to-2022

Other prominent vendors

• Andeli Group

• Bals Deutschland

• Cavotec

• Eaton

• Emerson Electric

• Gewiss

• HIROSE ELECTRIC

• HENGTONG ELECTRIC

• I.L.M.E.

• ITT

• Leviton Manufacturing

• LEWDEN METAL PRODUCTS

• Marechalgroup

• Molex

• Palazzoli

• Schneider Electric

• Scame Parre

• WALTHER-WERKE

Market driver

• Industrial growth in emerging economies

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Volatility in raw material prices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Consolidation in the electrical equipment manufacturing industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2457483-global-industrial-plugs-and-sockets-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Market overview

• Global industrial sockets market

• Global industrial plugs market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Industrial plugs and sockets market in APAC

• Industrial plugs and sockets market in North America

• Industrial plugs and sockets market in Europe

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Consolidation in the electrical equipment manufacturing industry

• Adoption of technology in emerging markets

• Growing investments in renewable energy

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• ABB

• Amphenol

• Hubbell

• Legrand

• MENNEKES

• TE Connectivity

..…..Continued