Information Services Global Market Report 2019 by Key Players like Bloomberg, RELX Group, Wolters Kluwer, Associated Press, Thomson Reuters

The information services market consists of the sales of information services by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide news reports, articles, pictures, public historical documents, photographs, maps, audio material, audiovisual material, and other archival material of historical interest. These entities include news syndicates, libraries and archives.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global information services market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global information services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global information services market.

Many cloud service providers are offering options for storing long term data on the cloud. Even though many vendors want solutions to move their data from in-house servers to remote servers, customers wanted complete solutions to eliminate issues arising due to archiving. Therefore, many cloud service companies such as Google and AWS are offering holistic solutions to migrate documents, photographs, audio and video content to the cloud.

Market Scope

Markets Covered: News Syndicates, Libraries, And Archives, All Other Information Services Companies Mentioned: Bloomberg, RELX Group, Wolters Kluwer, Associated Press, Thomson Reuters Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

