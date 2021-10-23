Light Weapons Market Segmented by Business Analysis, Market Dynamics, Drivers, Research Methodology By 2023

The Light Weapons Market 2019 report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and share market, industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel. Light Weapons market offers the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers a strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new entrant’s, market trends, market overview, distribution or pricing issues.

The Light Weapons market is predicted to develop CAGR at 3.23% during the forecast period 2019-2023.

About Light Weapons market: The evolution of the battlefield environment has necessitated the subsequent upgrade and customization of armament. The need for high-precision, lightweight, and compact weapon systems has led innovators to invest considerable resources in the development of sophisticated weapon systems. The evolution of technology has led to the development of guided weapons with a high target hit ratio, which are supported through a range of accessories such as weapon sights, night vision devices, aiming lasers, laser rangefinders, and fire control systems. Such developments are expected to drive the global light weapons market during the forecast period. Technavio’s analysts have predicted that the light weapons market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Light Weapons:

General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MBDA

Nammo AS

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company