Maritime Security Market Competition to Heat up With Innovative Technologies to 2027 – Airbus S.A.S. , BAE Systems , Elbit Systems Ltd. , Harris , Honeywell International , Kongsberg Group , Leonardo S.p.A. , Northrop Grumman , Raytheon ,Saab AB

The maritime security is an umbrella term in the marine industry encompassing national security, marine environment, human security, and economic development. It comprises of essential safety measures to overcome regional and international challenges to the maritime domain. These challenges are related to the safety of ports, infrastructure, and vessel, and crimes such as terrorism, sabotage, piracy, and illegal immigration. Such activities hamper routine maritime activities, international businesses, and create political turbulence. Maritime security hence becomes of prime importance for the identification and elimination of these political threats.

The maritime security market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as global acceleration of trade and freight transportation activities by sea coupled with regulatory compliances and standards for trade by maritime. Defense activities against cyber-attacks and other such emerging threats further boost the growth of the maritime security market. However, a lack of uniformity in technology standards and solutions hamper the growth of the maritime security market. Nonetheless, untapped regional markets of developing nations offer lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the maritime security market during the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report

– Airbus S.A.S.

– BAE Systems

– Elbit Systems Ltd.

– Harris Corporation

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Kongsberg Group

– Leonardo S.p.A.

– Northrop Grumman Corporation

– Raytheon Ansch?tz GmbH

– Saab AB

The “Global Maritime Security Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of maritime security market with detailed market segmentation by technology type, services, application, end-user, and geography. The global maritime security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading maritime security market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global maritime security market is segmented on the basis of technology type, services, application, and end-user. Based on technology type, the market is segmented as surveillance and tracking, screening and scanning, detectors, weather monitoring, geographic information system, communication, and others. By services, the market is segmented as training, consulting, maintenance and support, risk assessment and investigation, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as port and critical infrastructure security, coastal surveillance, and vessel security. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as military, coast guards, government agencies, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global maritime security market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The maritime security market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting maritime security market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the maritime security market in these regions.

