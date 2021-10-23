Mobile Mapping Systems Market Share 2019 Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024 | Says MarketReportsWorld.com

The Global Mobile Mapping Systems Market report covers total market for Mobile Mapping Systems has been analysed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Globally, this market focuses on some particular strategies to progress the growth of these industries. To understand the existing structure and scenario of various companies, major key strategies are explained in this report. Different regions are explained to give a clear idea of various terms, such as current trends, size, and shares along with the productivity of industries.

This research report categorizes the global Mobile Mapping Systems market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global Mobile Mapping Systems Market was valued at USD 15.29 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 50.34 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 21.97% during 2018 – 2023. Mobile mapping has become much dynamic and pervasive, with increasing use of telecommunication networks and availability of cost effective and portable sensors. There is a growing demand for terrestrial mobile mapping for telecommunication, transportation, emergency response, and engineering applications where roadside information is extremely necessary. Companies have been developing customized systems and service models for a wide range of applications. Some companies have been offering a pay-per-click pricing model or road image services to attract the users. They are providing options for the customers to purchase the road image data instead of owning a system or a software package and pay only for the number of objects measured from images.

The scope of the report is segmented by Imaging Services, Aerial Mobile Mapping, Emergency Response Planning, Internet Application, Facility Management, and Satellite applications. The scope is also segmented by end-user and type of system.

Integration with All Types of Vehicles is the major Driver for the Market

The demand of spatial data has been witnessing explosive growth during the past two decades. This demand has numerous sources and takes many forms, but it is an ever increasing demand for geospatial data, which is more accurate and of higher density. The demand for solutions that offer cost effective solutions while producing accurate output is growing rapidly and can be acquired less expensively. Currently, the spatial data of road objects is being collected traditionally using aerial photogrammetric technology and terrestrial surveying technology. With new techniques coming into adoption, mobile mapping system such as vehicle borne laser mapping system begins to be used for road mapping. Companies are developing land based mobile mapping systems to overcome the drawbacks. Mobile mapping offers benefits such as reduction in both the time and cost of data collection.

Land based Mobile Mapping System is just the platform system, which uses mobile mapping technology. Mobile Mapping System integrates navigation sensors and algorithms together that can be used to determine the position of points remotely with all of the sensors rigidly mounted together on a platform (Vehicle). The navigation sensors are used to determine the position of the platform and its orientation simultaneously. The remote sensors gives the information about the position of points external to the platform. Hence mobile mapping systems are integrating with all kinds of vehicles making the market to further grow during the forecast period. Electric cars will play major role in the integration of vehicles.

Mining End-user is expected to grow significantly during the Forecast Period

Mining companies deploy LiDAR technologies for safety and monitoring are the application areas, however, the deployment in inefficient in exploration purposes. LiDAR scanners are deployed in opening pit mines, where they are used to monitor small scale faults that would lead to catastrophic failures and breakdowns. Scanners are also used to monitor stockpiles and measure the amount of material that comes out of a mine and whether the remains are getting dangerously steep. Current operations include stationary operations, with LiDAR system mounted on a pillar and aimed at a spot 24 hours a day to monitor changes. Also. Growing adoption of automation in mining industry is driving investments in the sector thus boosting the growth of Mobile mapping applications. Hence, there is a huge growth for mining industry for mobile mapping systems market during the forecast period.

North America Dominated the Market in the Forecast Period

North America dominated the global 3D mapping and 3D modeling market accounting for largest market revenue share in 2016. The growth is mainly driven by increasing demand for mobile mapping systems for 3D city modeling. 3D models are used to envision future construction projects, ancient buildings, forts and castles and to help in the analysis of various simulation scenarios, such as disaster management and traffic control.

Key Developments in the Market

• February 2018 – Trimble announced MX9 Mobile Mapping System. The Trimble MX9 combines a vehicle-mounted mobile LiDAR system, multi-camera imaging, and field software for a broad range of mobile mapping applications, such as road surveys, topographic mapping, 3D modeling and asset management

The major players include – GOOGLE INC., TELE ATLAS SURVEY BV, NAVTEQ CORP, BEICA GEOSYSTEMS AG, TRIMBLE INC., TOPCON CORPORATION, NOVATEL INC., JAVAD GNSS INC., OPTECH LLC, MITSUBISHI CORPORATION, IMMERSIVE MEDIA CO., MAPJACK, NORC, CYCLOMEDIA TECHNOLOGY B.V., and EVERYSCAPE, INC., amongst others.

Mobile Mapping Systems Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Mobile Mapping Systems industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Mobile Mapping Systems production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

