Parking Reservation Systems Market Analysis by Key Developments, Key Players, and Regions Forecast to 2023

Press Release

Parking Reservation Systems

Parking Reservation Systems Market research report describes market overview, market opportunities, sourcing strategy, market analysis by countries, industrial chain, market risk and driving force. Parking Reservation Systems Market report is a complete study of latest the product types and applications, key market players for market size, share, sales, price gross margin and revenue.

The report gives review of Parking Reservation Systems Market, including characterization, fabricating innovation, industry chain investigation, business advertise diagram, item contributions, and industry income division and most recent market progression.

Parking Reservation Systems market manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, market share, revenue for each company: 

  • International Business Machines Corporation (Ibm)
  • Infra Park S.A.S
  • Xerox Corporation
  • Siemens Ag
  • The 3m Company
  • Parkme
  • Justpark
  • The Kapsch Group
  • Standard Parking Corporation
  • Apcoa Parking Ag
  • Streetline
  • Inc.
  • Amano Corporation
  • Swarco Corporation
  • Cubic Corporation

    Parking Reservation Systems Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    – Increasing Number of Vehicles
    – Increasing Smart City Projects across the Globe
  • Factors Challenging the Market
    – Slow Adoption Rate

    Geographical Segmentation: For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2018 to 2023. This report covers following regions: North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, MEA

    Key Developments in the Parking Reservation Systems Market:

  • January 2018 – European online parking reservation leader, ParkCloud, has further strengthened its presence within the Italian market, by securing a contract renewal with Torino Airport (Turin Airport), following a successful 18-month term.
  • January 2018 – New parking reservation system was deployed at Muir Woods Monument, California, for vehicles and shuttle passengers. The new vehicle and shuttle reservation system, managed by Ace Parking Management Inc., will allow visitors to plan their trip in advance. The reservation system will be open year-round on a website and call center.
  • June 2017 – Infra Park entered into an agreement to expand its stake in LAZ parking from 50% to 90%. The addition of more than 880,000 spaces in more than 328 cities will allow Infra Park to strengthen its position as one of the leaders in a dynamic North American market.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1.Introduction Covers Study Deliverables, General Study Assumptions
    2. Research Methodology Covers Introduction, Analysis Methodology, Study Phases, Econometric Modelling.
    3. Executive Summary
    4. Market Overview and Trends Covers Introduction, Market Trends, Porter’s Five Force, Porter’s Five Force Framework, Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Bargaining Power of Consumers, Threat of New Entrants, Threat of Substitute Products and Services, Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
    5. Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities.
    6. Parking Reservation Systems Market, Segmented by End-User Type.
    7. Parking Reservation Systems Market, Segmented by Type
    8. Parking Reservation Systems Market, Segmented by Geography

