Parking Reservation Systems Market Analysis by Key Developments, Key Players, and Regions Forecast to 2023

Parking Reservation Systems Market research report describes market overview, market opportunities, sourcing strategy, market analysis by countries, industrial chain, market risk and driving force. Parking Reservation Systems Market report is a complete study of latest the product types and applications, key market players for market size, share, sales, price gross margin and revenue.

Parking Reservation Systems market manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, market share, revenue for each company:

International Business Machines Corporation (Ibm)

Infra Park S.A.S

Xerox Corporation

Siemens Ag

The 3m Company

Parkme

Justpark

The Kapsch Group

Standard Parking Corporation

Apcoa Parking Ag

Streetline

Inc.

Amano Corporation

Swarco Corporation

Cubic Corporation Parking Reservation Systems Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Increasing Number of Vehicles

– Increasing Smart City Projects across the Globe



Factors Challenging the Market

Factors Challenging the Market

– Slow Adoption Rate

Geographical Segmentation:

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2018 to 2023. This report covers following regions:

North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, MEA

Key Developments in the Parking Reservation Systems Market:

January 2018 – European online parking reservation leader, ParkCloud, has further strengthened its presence within the Italian market, by securing a contract renewal with Torino Airport (Turin Airport), following a successful 18-month term.

January 2018 – New parking reservation system was deployed at Muir Woods Monument, California, for vehicles and shuttle passengers. The new vehicle and shuttle reservation system, managed by Ace Parking Management Inc., will allow visitors to plan their trip in advance. The reservation system will be open year-round on a website and call center.