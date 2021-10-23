Public Cloud Market Business Opportunities 2027 – Top Companies are Microsoft, Salesforce.com, Cisco Systems, VMWare, Google, Oracle and Eucalyptus

The Industry Report “Public Cloud Market” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the Public Cloud market.

Cloud services act as the storage or third party vendors where the data of organization is stored for various purposes. The stored data is then retrieved for analytical purposes. The public cloud domain denotes, the cloud services offered over a public network that can be accessed remotely. The biggest advantage of having the public cloud model is that organizations will have limited concerns regarding the storage and maintenance of data. The setup is off-premise and the architecture type is multi-tenant where a number of organizations share the computing space of the third-party vendor. SME`s will be gain more benefits as they outsource the storage and maintenance of their data to third-party cloud vendors and thus save a lot on capital investments in setting up infrastructure. Cost savings, rapid building, testing and lesser time-to-market the product has attracted a lot of businesses across various verticals to adopt the public cloud technology.

Over the past decade, the software industry has witnessed massive changes. The deployment of cloud models by organizations being the foremost of them due to the stated advantages it offers. Highly scalable nature of businesses prompt them to opt for cloud based services as the data at storage centers can be scaled up and down as per the user requirements. Additionally, the pricing structure followed by the public cloud vendor’s model is generally pay-as-per-use. The organizations especially SME’s do not have to pay huge amounts in one go and thus makes it highly desirable for them to deploy public cloud model for their business operations. Core competency of businesses is maintained and hence allows them to stay competitive in this highly dynamic market.

The reports cover key developments in the Public Cloud market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Public Cloud market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Public Cloud market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Microsoft

com

Cisco Systems

VMWare

Google

Oracle and Eucalyptus

The “Global Public Cloud Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Public Cloud industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Public Cloud market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Public Cloud market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global public cloud market has been segmented by types into hardware, software and services. Further the public cloud market has been fragmented on the basis of delivery model into SaaS, PaaS and IaaS. In addition, this market has been further segmented based on end-users, namely: SME’s and large enterprises. Public cloud market segmentation is also done on the basis of industry verticals that includes BFSI, Telecommunications, Hospitality & Retail, Government, Manufacturing and Healthcare.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Public Cloud market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Public Cloud Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Public Cloud market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Public Cloud market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

