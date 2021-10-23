Radiation Dose Management Market Share 2019 – Business Revenue, Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Global Size Analysis by Forecast to 2024 | Market Reports World

The Global Radiation Dose Management Market report covers total market for Radiation Dose Management has been analysed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Globally, this market focuses on some particular strategies to progress the growth of these industries. To understand the existing structure and scenario of various companies, major key strategies are explained in this report. Different regions are explained to give a clear idea of various terms, such as current trends, size, and shares along with the productivity of industries.

This research report categorizes the global Radiation Dose Management market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Global Radiation Dose Management Market is expected to register a CAGR of 39% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Radiation Dose Management is used in hospitals, imaging centers and research institutes for estimating a dose required for a procedure (e.g. CT scan) to prevent the high radiation dose exposure to patients.

Increasing Concerns over Radiation Overexposure

Radiation overexposure may cause long-term health consequences. As an example, In the United States patients are exposed to excess radiation brain scans and the amount of dose received eight times higher than the normal level. Due to increasing concerns, the FDA urged imaging centers and manufacturers to comply with protocols specific to each scanning procedures. The FDA also recommends hospitals to implement dosing protocols for dose adjustment for improving patient safety during CT scans. Most hospitals and imaging centers are increasingly adopting new dose reduction technology systems with high-end CT systems. The dose tracking software reduces the burden of the manual collection of doses for CT performed in a center. This is also beneficial in the early detection of wrong dose selection. All the above factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the Radiation Dose Management market in the forecast period. The other factors such as Stringent Government Regulations and awareness and industry initiatives for radiation dose management are expected to drive the Radiation Dose Management Market

Low Adoption of Rdm Solutions in Emerging Countries

In emerging countries, there are no proper protocols to check on the overuse of radiation diagnostics and the radiation dose levels to be used. This is because the government has not made any particular mandate for the use of radiation dose in CT scans. In India, there is an increase in CT scan procedures because of government policies for better access to healthcare for the poor. There is also a lack of awareness among people how an exposure to high radiation dose can effect in long-term. In addition, the cost of the dose management software is becoming another factor that restricts health care providers to implement the radiation dose management at the point of care. The countries like India and South Africa are still struggling to implement the advanced Information Technology tools in the healthcare sector. As of now, the healthcare IT is not well established in such countries which is the prime factor restricting the growth of RDM market.

The US is expected to lead the Market in the North America Region

It is estimated that in the United States more than 80 million CT scans are performed annually. The scanning procedures revolutionized the diagnosis and treatment such as CT angiography, colonography, dual-energy and perfusion CT etc. However, there is an increasing concern on exposure to high-dose of radiation causing. Due to risks associated with ionizing radiation radiology departments are using low doses for CT scans. Many research centers and hospitals are using advanced state of art CT machines that are integrated with software and ERP’s for accurate estimation of radiation dose that can compare with reference standards. The dose tracking software calculates the average dose based on the previous CT examination doses. Owing to these factors, the radiation dose management market in the United States is believed to grow in the forecast period with a healthy growth rate.

Key Developments in the Radiation Dose Management Market

Jun 2018: Bayer closes Monsanto acquisition. The acquisition of Monsanto is a strategic milestone in strengthening our portfolio of leading businesses in health and nutrition.

Major players: BAYER AG, BRACCO IMAGING S.P.A., FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION, GE HEALTHCARE, MEDSQUARE, NOVARAD CORPORATION, PACSHEALTH, LLC, PHILIPS HEALTHCARE, QAELUM N.V., SECTRA AB among others.

Radiation Dose Management Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Radiation Dose Management industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Radiation Dose Management production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

