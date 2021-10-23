Social Services Global Market Report 2019 by Key Players like Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, World Food Programme, UNICEF, University of California System, The Salvation Army

The social services market consists of the revenues generated from services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide benefits and facilities relating to food supplies, education, health care, disaster relief activities and housing services and are offered by private or government establishments to improve the living conditions and social well-being of underprivileged children, disabled, elderly and the poor in a community.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global social services market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global social services market. Africa was the smallest region accounting for 2% of the market.

Child day care centers are leveraging technologies to allow parents stay connected with their children when they are away for work.. Many daycare centers are using apps to provide video streaming of classroom activities and send pictures of kids to parents. This technology enables parents to monitor their child activities at the care center by accessing videos and pictures. For instance, Trust Child Care Centers partnered with Parent Care Network to provide video over the internet to parents where they can monitor child activities at the daycare center. Cresthill Academy is utilizing technology to maximize communication and connection by providing information about child’s activities.

Markets Covered: Educational Services, Social Assistance, Other Educational Services, Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools, Elementary And Secondary Schools, Child Day Care Services, Community And Individual Services Companies Mentioned: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, World Food Programme, UNICEF, University of California System, The Salvation Army Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

